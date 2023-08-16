Futures Qualifier Caroline Scharff Sends Verbal To William & Mary (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caroline Scharff has announced her verbal commitment to the College of William & Mary, beginning with the 2024-2025 season. Scharff hails from Cumming, Georgia, where she attends Forsyth Central High School and swims year-round with SwimAtlanta.

“I am so excited and beyond blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at William and Mary! Above all else I’d like to thank God for His blessings and allowing me the opportunity to do what I love each and every day. I also want to thank my coaches, my family, and my friends for their incredible support throughout this process. Huge thanks to the amazing coaching staff at W&M for this opportunity! I can’t wait to be a part of such a phenomenal program! Go Tribe!! 🔰🔰”

Scharff primarily focuses on backstroke events, and currently owns Futures qualifying times in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM. She ended her summer long course season at the Ocala Futures this year, where she recorded her best finish in the 200m back at 29th (2:23.06). She also hit a personal best time by a tenth in a swim-off of the 100m back, where she clocked a time of 1:05.99.

Highlighting Scharff’s short course season was the Best of the South meet in March. She dropped nearly half a second in the 200 backstroke to take 5th (2:01.27), as well as knocked over second off her best in the 200 IM to post a time of 2:07.59.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 26.04

100 back – 55.96

200 back – 2:01.27

200 IM – 2:07.59

The Tribe finished 2nd as a team at the 2023 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championships. Scharff is in a solid position to make an immediate impact for the team at the conference level, as her current best times in the 100 and 200 backstroke would have qualified her for the B-final last season’s conference meet.

The leading backstrokers last year was Kat Vanbourgondien, who owned season best times of 54.14 and 2:03.04 in the 100 and 200, respectively. Trailing Vanbourgondien in the 100 was Caroline Burgeson, who clocked a 55.45 at the midseason invite. Burgeson will still be on campus when Scharff arrives, which helps the Tribe maintain some depth in the event.

Scharff joins Claire Neilly, Healey Morgan, Tess Lankford, Carly Frank, and Grace McCardle in William & Mary’s class of 2028.

