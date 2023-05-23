Sprinter Healey Morgan Commits To William and Mary (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Healey Morgan, a native of Bethesda, Maryland, has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at William & Mary. Morgan currently attends Walter Johnson High School, and is set to graduate in the spring of 2024. She also trains and competes year-round with All-Star Aquatics, a club located in Potomac, Maryland.

“I am super excited and grateful to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at William & Mary! I would like to say a huge thank you to all of my coaches, friends, teammates and above all my family for all of their support. Go Tribe!! 💚💛”

Morgan is a sprint freestyle specialist, and owns Futures qualifying times in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Her best times in the sprint events were set this past February at the 2023 Maryland High School State Championship, where she recorded her highest finish in the 50 at 3rd (23.73). In the 100, Morgan dropped three tenths to hit a 51.35 for a 4th place finish.

She kicked off her long course season at the ISCA International Senior Cup, where she notched personal best times in the 50m back, 50m fly, and 100m fly. Morgan’s 100 fly time of 1:06.65 was nearly a three second improvement from the spring of 2021.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.73

100 free – 51.35

200 free – 1:53.62

100 fly – 57.89

The College of William & Mary is a Division I program located in Williamsburg, Virginia. The women are on the heels of a 2nd place finish at the 2023 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championships. Senior Katie Stevenson went on to compete at the 2023 NCAA Division I Championships, where she finished as high as 27th in the 200 free (1:45.73).

At CAAs, Stevenson led William & Mary’s sprint squad this season by winning the CAA title in the 100 free (48.37) and taking 3rd in the 50 free (22.67). The only other swimmer to make it back in those events this year was junior Sydney Querner, who took 14th in the 50 (23.59). Morgan’s best times in both the 50 and 100 project her to just inside scoring range, which should help William & Mary rebuild their sprint group once Stevenson and Querner graduate.

Joining Morgan in William & Mary’s class of 2028 is Tess Lankford, Grace McCardle, and Claire Neilly. Morgan is the only true sprinter of the class so far, as the others focus on either different strokes or swim more mid-distance oriented events.

