Richmond Gains Commitment From Summer Jrs. Qualifier Gabbie Primiano (2024)

Gabbie Primiano has announced her verbal commitment to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Richmond. Primiano hails from Scottsdale, Arizona, where she attends Desert Mountain High School and trains year-round with the Life Time Arizona Swim team.

Primiano, a breaststroke specialist, is a two-time NISCA All American and USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. She ended her summer season at Summer Junior Nationals, where she notched personal best times in both of her events. In the 100, she logged a 1:13.14 for 60th, while in the 200 she dropped nearly three seconds to post a 2:40.13 for 73rd.

Earlier in the year, she capped off her short course season in Austin at Speedo Sectionals. There, she finished as high as 4th in the 200 breast with a personal best time of 2:15.22. She also recorded top-10 finishes in the 100 breast (1:02.76) and 200 IM (2:04.18), with her time in the 100 also establishing a new best.

For her accomplishments in high school swimming last season, Primiano was named the 2022-2023 Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) D2 Swimmer of the Year. At the state meet last November, Primiano captured the state titles in the 100 breast and 200 IM with times of 1:03.89 and 2:05.69, respectively.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:02.76

200 breast – 2:15.22

200 IM – 2:03.60

400 IM – 4:24.63

Richmond competes in the Atlantic-10 Conference, where they finished 2nd last season behind George Washington. Primiano should make an immediate impact for the Spiders, as her personal bests in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 100 breast, and 200 breast all would have been inside scoring range this year.

Richmond’s top breaststroker last season was Sara Greene, who was 10th at A-10s in the 200 breast (2:16.91) and 7th in the 100 (1:02.65). Laura Davis led the way in the 400 IM with a 5th place finish (4:21.67), while Katie Chignell was just behind in 6th (4:22.88).

Joining Primiano in Richmond’s incoming class next fall are Hannah Wieczorek, Lena Amare, and Carys Edgar.

