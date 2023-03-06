Futures Qualifier Hannah Wieczorek Announces Commitment to Richmond (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hannah Wieczorek has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Richmond, beginning with the 2023-2024 season. Wieczorek is currently a junior at North Andover High School, and trains year-round with Crimson Aquatics in Andover, Massachusetts.

She shared her commitment on Instagram:

Wieczorek mainly focuses on mid-distance freestyle and backstroke, but has also seen success in IM. She currently owns Futures qualifying times in the 200 free, 500 free, 200 back, 100 backstroke, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Wieczorek has had a largely successful short course season so far, and has recorded personal best times in all of her primary events. She has already improved her 200 free by 2 seconds from last season, as well as dropped almost 3 seconds in the 200 back. Her 400 IM has seen a tremendous improvement, as she’s dropped over 10 seconds in this season alone.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 51.76

200 free – 1:50.10

500 free – 4:57.70

100 back – 55.64

200 back – 2:00.39

200 IM – 2:06.54

400 IM – 4:29.52

Many of her best short course times come from this December at the OLY NCSA Winter Invitational. She secured a victory in the 200 backstroke with a best time by nearly 3 seconds, while also earning runner-up in the 100 free, 200 free, and 500 free, all in best times. Rounding out her top-3 finishes was the 100 back and 200 fly, where she took 3rd in both.

The Richmond women finished out this year’s Atlantic-10 Championships with a 2nd place finish in the team standings. Wieczorek is poised to be an immediate impact scorer for the Spiders, as her best time in the 200 freestyle would have earned a spot in the A-final at this year’s conference meet. Additionally, her best 400 IM and 200 backstroke time would have been in the B-final range this year.

Richmond was led by Claire O’Shaughnessy in the 200 free, who recorded a 4th place finish with a 1:49.61. Richmond also put three swimmers in the B-final, including Megan Carson (9th), Carstyn Klosterman (12th), and Caitlyn Hughes (15th). Carson and Hughes will still be at Richmond when Wieczorek arrives, strengthening their depth in mid-distance freestyle.

Wieczorek is joined by Lena Amare and Carys Edgar in Richmond’s class of 2024. Amare, an Alabama native, is more sprint freestyle and IM oriented. Edgar, an Ohio native, is much more of a distance specialist.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.