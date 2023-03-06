Beckstead-Holman Sets 4 NJCAA Records as Indian River State Wins 49th Title in a Row

2023 NJCAA Swimming & Diving Championships

Feb. 28 – March 4, 2023

Burt Flickinger Athletic Center Buffalo, New York

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “NJCAA 2023 Swimming & Diving Championships”

Indian River State College sophomore William Beckstead-Holman broke four NJCAA records to lead the Pioneers to their 49th national title in a row last weekend.

Beckstead-Holman reset his own marks from last year in the 50 back with a 21.76 and 100 back with a 46.65, the latter while leading off Indian River State’s 400 medley relay team. He also took down Jarryd Baxter’s 200 back record from 2019 with a 1:44.45 as well as Billy Cruz’s 100 IM record from 2019 with a 48.39. Beckstead-Holman also triumphed in the 50 free with a 19.98, improving upon his previous-best 20.54 from December.

Indian River State sophomore Sam Hlavachek of Indian River State earned Male Diver of the Meet honors, winning the 3-meter (378) and placing second on the 1-meter (336.40).

Graham Murza of Florida Keys was named the Non-Scholarship Male Swimmer of the Meet for placing fifth in the 200 back (1:57.73), fifth in the 100 back (53.14), 11th in the 400 IM (4:21.65), and 12th in the 1000 free (10:35.00).

Men’s Team Standings

Indian River State – 1,274 Southwestern Oregon – 796.5 Iowa Central – 633.5 Barton – 460 Iowa Lakes – 347

Indian River State sophomore Gina Miller racked up four individual victories to power the Pioneers to their 42nd national title in program history. Miller, a 20-year-old South African who is committed to swim at UNLV next season, triumphed in the 200 free (1:51.16), 500 free (4:57.76), and 1650 free (16:54.68) while also helping Indian River State secure relay wins in the 400 free relay (51.91 anchor) and 800 free relay (1:51.54 split).

Miller was awarded Co-Swimmer of the Meet along with Iowa Central’s Maria Goncalves, who also picked up four individual victories. Goncalves placed first in the 50 free (23.69), 50 back (25.68), 100 back (56.04), and 200 back (2:01.81).

Sandra Bullock of Southwestern Oregon was honored as Swimming Coach of the Year, and John Rodman of Monroe was named Diving Coach of the Year.

Indian River State and Southwestern Oregon finished first and second, same as last year. Barton moved up to third, improving on last year’s fourth-place finish.

Women’s Team Standings