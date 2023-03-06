Michigan HS State Finalist Katherine White Sends Verbal to Princeton (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katherine White has announced her verbal commitment to Princeton University, beginning in the fall of 2024. White currently attends and swims for Northville High School, where she serves as a team captain and was named the team’s “Most Spirited” in 2022. In addition to high school swimming, White competes year-round for the Novi Sturgeons in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to the application process at Princeton University! Thank you Coach Bret and Coach Robin for this amazing opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career. A huge thanks as well to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who have all supported me throughout this process. Go Tigers! ”

White is primarily a mid-distance freestyler and sprint backstroker, as she owns Futures qualifying times in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. This past fall, she competed at the Michigan High School State Championships where she advanced to finals in both the 200 free and 100 back. She placed 8th overall in the 200 free (1:51.99) and 10th in the 100 back (57.77), recording personal best times in both.

Prior to this year’s short course season, White had a successful showing last summer at the Cleveland Sectional meet. She posted personal best times in all of her events, highlighted by a 7 second drop in the 200m freestyle to finish 28th (2:10.42). Additionally, she earned 38th in the 400m free (4:43.80) and 81st in the 100m back (1:11.39).

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 53.79

200 free – 1:51.99

500 free – 5:07.57

100 back – 57.77

200 back – 2:07.83

The Princeton Tigers recently won their 24th Ivy League title at the 2023 Ivy League Championships. The Tigers won 12 event titles and collected a total of 1480 points to win by a 226-point margin. Princeton was led by senior Nikki Venema, who won the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free to secure the High Point Swimmer Award. She is also set to go on to compete at the NCAA Championships later this month.

White’s best 200 free is just a few tenths shy of what it took to advance to the C-final in the 200 free at this year’s conference meet. Princeton was led by junior Ellie Marquardt in the event, as she placed 2nd with a 1:46.72 in finals. A pair of freshmen also placed in the top-16 in the event, with Megan Reich taking 12th (1:49.55), and Caroline Lewitt finishing 13th (1:49.72). Both Reich and Lewitt will still be on campus when White arrives.

White joins Natalie Farquhar and Cornelia Fox in the Tigers’ class of 2028. Farquhar swims similar events to White, and owns best times of 1:51.02 and 55.35 in the 200 free and 100 back, respectively. Fox focuses on IM, but owns a best time of 1:49.72 in the the 200 free also.

