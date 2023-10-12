How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 10/12-10/15

Dual meet season is in full swing this week, with most of the intrasquad meets now behind us.

Headlining this weekend’s schedule is Virginia taking on Florida in Gainesville. The meet marks the opening dual for both Virginia teams as well as the Florida men, while the Florida women are currently 1-0 after beating Vanderbilt a few weeks ago.

Other meets to keep an eye on this week are in California, as USC will host their annual invite, while Pitt will have back-to-back meets against Stanford and Cal.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

#11/#1 Virginia vs. #3/#6 Florida

October 13, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

–/#21 Minnesota vs. South Dakota vs. Nebraska

October 13, 5pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results

Pitt vs. #8/#10 Stanford

October 13, 2pm (PT)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

Pitt vs. #2/#9 Cal

October 14, 11am (PT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

USC Invite (#19/#11 USC, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii and UC San Diego)

October 13-14, 1pm & 9:30am (PT)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#22/– SMU vs. Incarnate Word vs. Oklahoma Christian