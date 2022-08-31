Will Romania’s 1st World Junior Champs Relay Gold Translate to Senior Success?

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Record – 3:08.24, USA (2008)

World Junior Record – 3:15.79, USA (2022)

World Jr Champ Record – 3:15.80, USA (2019)

Top 3

Romania – 3:18.84 France – 3:20.29 Lithuania – 3:20.41

Last night, we reported on David Popovici‘s 47.07 lead-off split on Romania’s boys 4×100 free relay at the 2022 World Junior Championships, which set his team up for gold in the event. Romania went on to swim a 3:18.84, touching as the only team in the field under 3:20. Popovici’s split was notable, but the Romanian gold made history for the country, which hasn’t experienced a ton of international success in swimming.

Romania’s gold medal last night marks their first relay medal of any color at a World Junior Championships. In fact, at many of the previous editions of the World Jr Champs, Romania didn’t even have relays competing. For example, at the 2015 World Junior Champs in Singapore, Romania only had 3 swimmers entered in the meet.

This marks a big step forward for Romanian swimming on the international stage, led of course by Popovici. That’s not to say Popovici is the only bright spot in Romanian swimming right now, either. Fellow 17-year-old Patrick Sebastian Dinu was excellent for Romania on the relay yesterday, anchoring in 49.47 in prelims, then 49.50 in finals. Don’t be fooled by the game-changing speed of Popovici, swimming under 50 seconds in the LCM 100 is still excellent for any junior swimmer. In fact, Dinu’s split in finals last night was the 2nd fastest in the entire field, behind only Popovici.

Here are the split breakdowns from Romania’s 4×100 free relays in prelims and finals yesterday

Romania boys 4×100 free relay splits from 2022 World Junior Championships:

Prelims:

Finals:

David Popovici – 47.07 Alexandru Constantineescu – 51.17 Stefan Cozma – 51.10 Patrick Sebastian Dinu – 49.50

We published a deep dive on where Romania’s men’s relays could go on the international stage after Popovici broke the 100 free World Record a few weeks ago. In that post, we outlined Romania’s fastest men’s 400 free relay based on current personal bests. These were the results.

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

Romanian Record: 3:16.54 (2016)

Time to Final in Tokyo: 3:13.13

Fastest Romanian 400 Free Relay, Based on PBs:

David Popovici – 46.86 (born 2004)

– 46.86 (born 2004) Robert Glinta – 49.73 (born 1997)

– 49.73 (born 1997) George-Alexandru Stoica-Constantin – 50.01 (born 2000)

Dinu Sebastian – 50.45 (born 2005)

Add-Up Time: 3:17.05

Add-Up Time minus relay exchanges (est): 3:15.55

You’ll notice Dinu was listed on that hypothetical relay. After his 49.47 and 49.50 yesterday, we’ll be waiting to see whether the 17-year-old can crack 50 seconds in the individual 100 in a few days. If he were to do so it would be a great sign for Romania’s senior relay hopes.

With Popovici proving he can reliably lead-off relays in 47.0, if Romania could get to the point where they have a trio of 49-lows at the slowest, they’ll then be viable to qualify for finals on the world stage. At the 2022 World Championships 2 months ago, it took a 3:14.26 in prelims to qualify for finals in the men’s 4×100 free relay. Popovici’s 47.0 plus 3 49-lows would put them just outside of that.

All that being said, things are looking good for Romania as things stand now. We can’t forget that Popovici is only 17 years old, and as impossible as it seems, he may not be done improving yet. For all we know, he could become the first swimmer to go 45 in the 100 free. With Dinu also only being 17, there’s still plenty of time for him to improve as well. Glinta has been successful on the international stage, albeit in backstroke, but the 3 of them nonetheless make up a strong core moving forward.

It’s also worth noting that Romanian 14-year-old Aissia Claudia Prisecariu finished 4th semifinals of the girls 100 back yesterday in 1:02.59, becoming the #2 Romanian all-time in the event. She’ll be racing in finals tonight, where she could win another medal for Romania.