2022 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Schedule:

Boys 400 Free – FINAL

Girls 50 Breast – SEMIFINALS

Boys 100 Back – SEMIFINALS

Girls 400 IM – FINALS

Boys 100 Breast – SEMIFINALS

Girls 100 Back – SEMIFINALS

Boys 4×100 Free Relay – FINAL

Girls 4×200 Free Relay – FINAL

The first finals sessions of the 2022 World Junior Championships will feature semis of the girls 50 breast, boys 100 back, boys 100 breast, and the girls 100 back, along with finals of the boys 400 free, girls 400 IM, the boys 4×100 free relay, and the girls 4×200 free relay.

We already saw some fireworks this morning, as David Popovici took nearly a second off of the meet record in the 100 free with a 47.37 leading off Romania’s free relay, and there should be more exciting swims in store this evening.

BOYS 400 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)

World Junior Record – 3:44.60, Mack Horton (2014)

World Jr Champ Record – 3:46.06, Gabor Zombori (2019)

GIRLS 50 BREASTSTROKE – Semis

World Record – 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

World Junior Record – 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

World Jr Champ Record – 29.86, Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – Semis

World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)

World Junior Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

World Jr Champ Record – 53.37, Thomas Ceccon (2019)

GIRLS 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Finals

World Record – 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (2016)

World Junior Record – 4:29.01, Summer McIntosh (2022)

World Jr Champ Record – 4:38.53, Alba Vazquez Ruiz (2019)

BOYS 100 BREASTSTROKE – Semis

World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)

World Junior Record – 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

World Jr Champ Record – 59.01 Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – Semis

World Record – 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)

World Junior Record – 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

World Jr Champ Record – 59.11, Regan Smith (2017)

BOYS 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – Finals

World Record – 3:08.24, USA (2008)

World Junior Record – 3:15.79, USA (2022)

World Jr Champ Record – 3:15.80, USA (2019)

GIRLS 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – Finals