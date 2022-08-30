David Popovici Posts 47.37 Relay Lead-Off in World Jr Champs Debut, Breaks CR

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

David Popovici has already made a statement at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Popovici has elected to only swim the 100 free and 200 free individually at these Championships, so his racing debut came this morning in prelims of the boys 4×100 free relay. After breaking the World Record in the 100 free at the European Championships a few weeks ago (46.86), Popovici popped off a 47.37 to lead Romania’s relay off this morning.

Not only is that yet another impressive prelims swim by the 17-year-old, it also absolutely shattered the World Junior Championship Record in the boys 100 free. The previous record stood at 48.33 and was held by Russia’s Ivan Girev from the 2017 World Jr Champs. It will be interesting to see if Popovici leads the relay off again tonight, and if he’ll be even faster if he in fact does. Either way, this seems to answer the question of whether Popovici will still be on top of his game in his 4th championship meet of the summer.

Here is a split comparison between Popovici’s time this morning, his WR swim from a few months ago, and the previous WJ Championship Record held by Girev.

Splits David Popovici – 2022 WJR Champs 4×100 Lead-Off David Popovici – 2022 European Championships (Finals) Ivan Girev – 2017 WJR Championships 50m 22.80 22.74 23.58 100m 24.57 24.12 24.75 FINAL TIME 47.37 46.86 48.33

Popovici almost matched his WR opening split this morning, splitting just 0.06 seconds off it. He was a bit slower coming home, however, splitting 24.57 to his 24.12 on his WR swim. Comparing Popovici to Girev’s previous record swim, he was faster on both 50s, significantly so on the 1st 50.