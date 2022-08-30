Virginia Tech Receives Verbal from Futures Qualifier Alex Zoldan (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Futures Qualifier Alex Zoldan has announced his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech. Zoldan is from Pennsylvania, where he trains and competes with the Penn Charter Aquatic Club out of Philadelphia. He is expected to arrive on campus in Blacksburg in time for the 2023-24 season.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to Virginia Tech!! Thank you to everyone along the way who has helped me reach this accomplishment, especially @pcac_coachcrystal and my family. And thank you to the VT coaching staff for the opportunity. Go Hokies!!”

Zoldan is entering his senior year at William Penn Charter School. He specializes in mid-distance to distance freestyle, butterfly, and IM.

Best Times SCY:

500 free- 4:32.58

1000 free- 9:26.17

1650 free- 15:44.96

200 fly- 1:54.62

400 IM- 4:03.56

At the 2022 Geneva Futures Championships, Zoldan competed in the 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM (all LCM). He finished 17th in the 800 free, his highest finish of the meet. He posted a new personal best of 8:46.19, taking .54 seconds off his previous best time. He also set new personal bests in the 400 free (4:15.56), 1500 free (16:48.64), and 200 fly (2:12.87).

In March, Zoldan swam at the 2022 Middle Atlantic Senior SC Swimming Champs, where he set a slew of new personal bests. In the 1650 free, he dropped 3.37 seconds to post a 15:44.96 and finish in first place. Zoldan finished 2nd in the 500 free, dropping nearly three seconds and going 4:32.58. He also competed in the 1000 free (9:26.17), 200 fly (1:54.62), and 400 IM (4:03.56), setting new personal bests in each.

Virginia Tech competes in the Atlantic Coast Championships, or ACC. At the 2022 Championships, the Virginia Tech men finished 3rd out of 12 teams. They went on to send 11 athletes to the 2022 Division I NCAA Championships. They ultimately finished in 11th place, tying their best finish ever from the 2020-21 season.

While Zoldan’s current times wouldn’t immediately contribute to the team at conference, he still has a year of high school to improve before arriving at Virginia Tech. Currently, he would be right at the cusp of the conference-level team, owning times that would place somewhere in the 30s or 40s overall, but wouldn’t necessarily make Virginia Tech’s conference squad.

Joining Zoldan in Blacksburg will be Summer Speedo Juniors finalist Brendan Whitfield and Lithuanian National Team member Daniil Pancerevas.

