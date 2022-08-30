Former Indonesian National Record Holder, Elysha Pribadi, Commits to Rutgers

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elysha Pribadi, an Indonesian National Team member and former national record holder, has announced her verbal commitment to Rutgers University for the 2023-24 season. Pribadi currently trains with the UQ Swim Club out of Brisbane, Australia.

In the fall of 2020, Pribadi set three Indonesian National Records in the 50, 100, and 200 SCM breaststroke. In the 50 breast, she posted a 33.12 to take down Margareta Kreptadani’s 2013 record of 33.61. She beat Ressa Kania Dewi’s 2019 100 breast record of 1:10.57 by just .01 seconds, going 1:10.56. Finally, in the 200 breast, she broke Felicia Tjandra’s long-standing record from 2006 by over five seconds, clocking a 2:42.66.

All of these records have since been broken, with the most recent versions all being set at the 2022 KLIMSWIM Invitational Championships in Badung Regency, Indonesia. There, 24-year-old Anandia Evato swam the 50 breast in 32.21 seconds. 27-year-old Ressa Kania Dewi swam the 100 breast in 1:02.18 and the 200 breast in 2:29.96.

In Australia, Pribadi competes in a mix of short course meters and long course meters.

Best Times SCM (Converted To SCY):

100 breast – 1:10.54 (1:03.54)

200 breast – 2:37.56 (2:21.94)

Best Times LCM (Converted to SCY):

100 breast – 1:12.02 (1:03.08)

200 breast – 2:37.96 (2:18.70)

100 back – 1:05.63 (58.04)

200 back – 2:21.91 (2:06.76)

At the 2022 Queensland Short Course Championships, Pribadi competed in the 100 IM, 100 breast, 50 fly, 100 fly, and 50 breast (all SCM). She finished first in the 50 breast with a time of 32.98, dropping .29 from her previous best. In the 100 IM, she came 2nd with a 1:05.26, only .07 away from her personal record. She was a couple seconds off her personal bests in the remainder of her races, going 1:12.79 in the 100 breast, 30.49 in the 50 fly, and 1:08.47 in the 100 fly.

Rutgers is a women’s-only Division I swim program in New Brunswick, New Jersey. They compete in the Big-10 conference. At the 2022 championships, Rutgers finished 8th out of 12 teams. It was their highest finish since joining the conference in 2014.

With her converted times, Pribadi would have made the C-final in the 100 breast, and been right on the cusp of making finals in the 200 breast. Rutgers’ only swimmer in the 200 breast, freshman Tina Celik, placed 26th. Celik finished 16th in the 100 breast, while senior Erin Murphy finished 27th.

Joining Pribadi in New Brunswick will be fellow class of 2023 recruit Brooke Thompson of Michigan.

