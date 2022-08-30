2022 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships kick off this morning at the Videna Aquatic Centre in Lima, Peru. This morning’s prelims session will feature heats of the boys 400 free, girls 50 breast, boys 100 back, girls 400 IM, boys 100 breast, girls 100 back, boys 4×100 free relay, and girls 4×200 free relay.

At just 17 years old, Ksawery Masiuk set the Polish Record in the 100 backstroke at the World Championships in June. His 52.58 makes him the top seed coming into prelims of the boys 100 back this morning by a huge margin. It’s South Africa’s Pieter Coetze who comes in at #2 with a 53.96.

After winning gold at Junior Pan Pacs just days ago in Hawaii, Japanese 15-year-old Mio Narita enters today as the top seed in the girls 400 IM. Like Masiuk, she’s the top seed by a massive margin, coming in at 4:36.71, nearly 8 seconds faster than anyone else in this field. It’s just a prelims race this morning, but Narita should have no issue cruising into finals and subsequently winning gold tonight in this event.

Romania enters the boys 4×100 free relay as the top seed, surely due to the presence on World Record holder David Popovici. Since he’s not racing the 400 free here in Lima, the 4×100 free relay will be Popovici’s debut at these Championships.

BOYS 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)

World Junior Record – 3:44.60, Mack Horton (2014)

World Jr Champ Record – 3:46.06, Gabor Zombori (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 50 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record – 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

World Junior Record – 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

World Jr Champ Record – 29.86, Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)

World Junior Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov ((2018)

World Jr Champ Record – 53.37, Thomas Ceccon (2019)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – HEATS

World Record – 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (2016)

World Junior Record – 4:29.01, Summer McIntosh (2022)

World Jr Champ Record – 4:38.53, Alba Vazquez Ruiz (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

BOYS 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)

World Junior Record – 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

World Jr Champ Record – 59.01 Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record – 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)

World Junior Record – 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

World Jr Champ Record – 59.11, Regan Smith (2017)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

BOYS 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS

World Record – 3:08.24, USA (2008)

World Junior Record – 3:15.79, USA (2022)

World Jr Champ Record – 3:15.80, USA (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS

World Record – 7:39.29, Australia (2022)

World Junior Record – 7:51.47, Canada (2017)

World Jr Champ Record – 7:51.47, Canada (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers: