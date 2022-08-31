2022 World Junior Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 prelims of the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru will feature heats of the boys 200 IM, girls 100 free, boys 100 fly, girls 200 fly, boys 200 free, mixed 4×100 medley relay, and girls 800 free. Notably, the girls 800 free is a timed finals event, so the slowest 3 heats will be swum this morning and the fastest heat will be swum with finals tonight.

Probably the most anticipated prelims event of the day is the boys 200 free, where 17-year-old Romanian David Popovici enters the meet as the top seed by a truly massive margin and the fastest swimmer in the world this year. Popovici is entered at 1:44.68, which is already fast enough, but don’t let that fool you. The phenom swam a 1:42.97 to win gold at the European Championships a few weeks ago, shattering the World Junior Record in the event. After breaking the World Junior Championship Record in the 100 free twice on day 1, we’ll be looking for Popovici to crack the 1:46.40 Championship Record in the 200 free as early as prelims this morning.

Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro broke the Portuguese Record in 100 fly at the European Championships a few weeks ago, and enters these Championships as the top seed in the boys 100 fly this morning. With his time of 52.31, Ribeiro leads the Czech Republic’s Daniel Gracik by just 0.38 seconds. Brazil’s Pedro Souza also enters this morning with a sub-53 time, coming in as the #3 seed with a 53.97. We’ll be looking out for South Africa’s Pieter Coetze as well after he broke the African Record in the 100 back in last night’s semifinals.

After a solid 1:58 leading off Hungary’s girls 4×200 free relay last night, 16-year-old Nikolett Padar enters the girls 100 free this morning as the top seed. Padar is seeded at 54.69, putting her first on the psych sheet by nearly a full second.

You can view a live stream of the session on FINA’s YouTube Channel. We have also included that stream below:

BOYS 200 IM – HEATS

World Record – 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

World Junior Record – 1:56.99, Hubert Kos (2021)

World Jr Champ Record – 1:58.46, Carson Foster (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

World Junior Record – 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (2016)

World Jr Champ Record – 53.63, Taylor Ruck (2017)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

BOYS 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

World Junior Record – 50.62, Kristof Milak (2017)

World Jr Champ Record – 51.08, Kristof Milak (2017)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record – 2:01.81, Zige Liu (2009)

World Junior Record – 2:05.20, Summer McIntosh (2022)

World Jr Champ Record – 2:07.74, Emily Large (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record – 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

World Junior Record – 1:42.97, David Popovici (2022)

(2022) World Jr Champ Record – 1:46.40, Ivan Girev (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – HEATS

World Record – 3:37.58, Great Britain (2021)

World Junior Record – 3:44.84, USA (2019)

World Jr Champ Record – 3:44.84, USA (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

GIRLS 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS (SLOW HEATS)

World Record – 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (2016)

World Junior Record – 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky (2014)

World Jr Champ Record – 8:22.49, Lani Pallister (2019)

Top 8 Finishers: