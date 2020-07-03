WIAA 4A State Champion Jaime Chen Announces Verbal to Princeton Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jaime Chen from Bellevue, Washington has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University. The rising senior will graduate from Newport High School in the sprint of 2021 and join the Tigers that fall.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to the application process at Princeton! Princeton is a top tier school in both its women’s swim team and academics, and it offers me so many opportunities to grow as a swimmer, student, and person. Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends who have supported me along the way. Go Tigers! 🐯”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Chen is the reigning Washington High School 4A 100 free champion. At the 2019 WIAA/Dairy Farmers of WA/Les Schwab Tires 4A Girls State Swim & Dive Meet last November, Chen won a close race to claim the state title in the 100 free with 50.12. She also placed 3rd in the 200 IM (2:02.03) and contributed legs to the winning 200 free and 400 free relays with splits of 23.11 and 51.11. Like Christina Bradley and Nathalie Valdman, Princeton ’23 and ’24 respectively, Chen swims year-round for Bellevue Club Swim Team. She is quite versatile, with Winter Juniors-or-faster cuts in the 100 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM and Futures cuts in the 50/200 free, 100 back, and 200 breast. Chen placed 11th in the 200 fly at 2019 Winter Juniors West and finaled in the 100 fly (14th), 200 fly (7th), and 200 IM (6th) at last summer’s Mount Hood Futures.

Top SCY times:

50 fly – 24.77

100 fly – 54.11

200 fly – 1:59.52

200 IM – 2:02.03

50 free – 23.63

100 free – 50.12

200 free – 1:50.49

100 breast – 1:03.97

200 breast – 2:22.03

Princeton women won the Ivy League title in 2020. Chen’s top times would have put her in the A final of the 200 fly, on the A/B bubbles of the 100 free and 200 IM, in the B final of the 100 fly, and in the C finals of the 200 free and 100 breast.

