WATCH: The Coolest View of Cesar Cielo’s 50 Free World Record As It Hits 14th Anniversary

On December 18, Cesar Cielo‘s elusive world record in the men’s 50 freestyle reached its 14th anniversary, with his mark of 20.91 established at the 2009 Brazilian Championships in Sao Paulo still on the books to this day.

The swim, produced two weeks before the official rules came into effect banning the super-suits from competition, can be seen from a unique from-the-stands vantage point, courtesy of Corinthians coach Caio Caneda.

Check out the video, and Cielo’s subsequent electric reaction and celebration, below:

Race Video

Cielo’s swim took down the previous record of 20.94, set by Frenchman Frederick Bousquet in April 2009. Although neither man went sub-21, Cielo (21.08) did get the better of Bousquet (21.21) in the final at the 2009 World Championships in Rome, the same meet in which Cielo set a new world record of 46.91 en route to gold in the 100 free.

That record was broken last year, with David Popovici clocking 46.86 to erase the mark after it spent 13 years on the books.

While the 47-second threshold in the 100 free has now been broken by three swimmers in a textile suit, the 21-second barrier has been elusive.

Caeleb Dressel is the fastest man outside of 2009, having clocked 21.04 in both 2019 and 2021, and this past year we saw Australian Cameron McEvoy fire off a time of 21.06.

Cielo’s 50 free record is one of five individual long course world records that remain from 2009—four of which are in men’s freestyle events. Will it last through 2024?