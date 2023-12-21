Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: The Coolest View of Cesar Cielo’s 50 Free World Record As It Hits 14th Anniversary

Comments: 11

On December 18, Cesar Cielo‘s elusive world record in the men’s 50 freestyle reached its 14th anniversary, with his mark of 20.91 established at the 2009 Brazilian Championships in Sao Paulo still on the books to this day.

The swim, produced two weeks before the official rules came into effect banning the super-suits from competition, can be seen from a unique from-the-stands vantage point, courtesy of Corinthians coach Caio Caneda.

Check out the video, and Cielo’s subsequent electric reaction and celebration, below:

Race Video

Cielo’s swim took down the previous record of 20.94, set by Frenchman Frederick Bousquet in April 2009. Although neither man went sub-21, Cielo (21.08) did get the better of Bousquet (21.21) in the final at the 2009 World Championships in Rome, the same meet in which Cielo set a new world record of 46.91 en route to gold in the 100 free.

That record was broken last year, with David Popovici clocking 46.86 to erase the mark after it spent 13 years on the books.

While the 47-second threshold in the 100 free has now been broken by three swimmers in a textile suit, the 21-second barrier has been elusive.

Caeleb Dressel is the fastest man outside of 2009, having clocked 21.04 in both 2019 and 2021, and this past year we saw Australian Cameron McEvoy fire off a time of 21.06.

Cielo’s 50 free record is one of five individual long course world records that remain from 2009—four of which are in men’s freestyle events. Will it last through 2024?

11
11 Comments
Steve Nolan
8 minutes ago

Bring the suits back

1
0
Reply
Joe
36 minutes ago

They were riding so high in the water in those suits hahaha

4
-1
Reply
DLswim
39 minutes ago

Incredible swim – super fast start! He also seemed to find a second gear in the last 15 m. IMO could’ve been a smidgen faster with a better finish.

3
-2
Reply
This Guy
Reply to  DLswim
30 minutes ago

To me that is a perfect finish, arm completely outstretched into just about one foot of glide.
He does a great job rolling into his arm extension for max reach. It’s peak efficiency on a finish

How could it get more better than that? Have an example?

1
0
Reply
Jimmy DeSnuts
45 minutes ago

In my opinion both McEvoy and Dressel have a chance, but neither a very high chance. I think Dressel will be in medal shape, but I doubt he breaks 21. McEvoy could do it, but something tells he won’t repeat 2023 and go best time, I’d predict around 21.15 for him. That of course is assuming he doesn’t choke like 2016. We must remember that he didn’t have much pressure at worlds this year and he certainly will at the Olympics, especially if Dressel is back. But we shall see, I really hope someone breaks it, it has been around too long.

1
-5
Reply
This Guy
Reply to  Jimmy DeSnuts
14 minutes ago

I think Cam has a great shot at it. His sole focus is the 50 and he’s going for it. It’s soooo tough though, I think he’ll break 20.9, something like 20.88-89 at the games this summer, my wishful thinking

2
0
Reply
backstrokebro
Reply to  This Guy
4 minutes ago

didn’t he say his focus was on the 100 for this year?

0
0
Reply
PhillyMark
51 minutes ago

And out of the pool flexing within 4 seconds too

7
0
Reply
Jimmy DeSnuts
Reply to  PhillyMark
45 minutes ago

best race celly of all time, standing under the board was just savage

3
0
Reply
swammer91
Reply to  PhillyMark
31 minutes ago

Sprinters, amirite?

2
0
Reply
Facts
Reply to  PhillyMark
49 seconds ago

Imagine if he cannonballed back to the water after the celly

Last edited 37 seconds ago by Facts
0
0
Reply

