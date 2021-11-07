Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Szebasztián Szabó Ties World Record in 50 Fly at Euro SC Championships

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hungary’s Szebasztián Szabó tied the World Record in the 50 meter fly at the European Short Course Championships. His time of 21.75 ties that of Nicholas Santos of Brazil, originally set in 2018.

In addition to the World Record, Szabó broke the European Record and he lowered his own Hungarian National Record and his SC Euros Record. Earlier this weekend, he set the SC Euros Record during semis of the 50 fly, finishing in 22.00. He posted a personal best time at an ISL match on March 6th to set the Hungarian National Record at 21.86.

Watch below as Szabó soars to the wall in a record-breaking performance.

