Defending Ivy League Women’s Champions Princeton Beat Brown and Dartmouth

Brown University vs. Dartmouth College vs. Princeton University Tri Meet

November 6, 2021

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Providence, Rhode Island

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Team Scores Princeton 192-Brown 105 Princeton 223-Dartmouth 75 Brown 201.5-Dartmouth 96.5



The defending Ivy League women’s champions, Princeton opened their 2021-22 season with a pair of wins on the road. The Tigers beat Brown 192-105 and Dartmouth 223-75 in Providence on Saturday.

Princeton set the tone from the 200 medley relay, in which they came in first (1:41.61), second (1:42.16), and third (1:43.10). Brown was fourth (1:43.46), followed by Dartmouth (1:47.03). Princeton’s Alexa Pappas (25.87), Jaime Chen (28.62), Christina Bradley (24.26), and Amelia Liu (22.86) beat teammates Margaux McDonald (26.47), Vivian Wang (28.37), Nikki Venema (24.02), and Ellie Marquardt (23.30) for the event crown.

Sara Barrett of Brown won the 1000 free, beating a trio of Tigers (Emily Appleton, Nathalie Valdman, and Macey Mannion) with her 10:03.89; Dartmouth’s first finisher was sixth-place Christina Cianciolo (10:47.25). Barrett also won the 500 free (4:57.16). Princeton’s Elizabeth Boeckman (4:58.60) was second.

Princeton’s Liu took the 200 free handily, clocking a 1:50.27 to win by 2.3 seconds in front of teammate Jess Yeager (1:52.56). Dartmouth’s Ashley Post (1:53.82) came in third, 1.1 seconds ahead of Brown’s Audrey Orange (1:54.97).

Brown’s Jenna Reznicek crushed the 100 back, winning in 54.74, with Princeton’s Venema (55.32) and Pappas (55.98) trailing. Dartmouth’s Mary Howley (58.56) finished sixth.

Princeton’s Wang edged teammate McDonald, 1:03.59 to 1:03.80, in the 100 breast. Audrey Lukawski (1:05.82) led a 3-4-5-6 Brown finish behind Wang and McDonald. McDonald won the 200 back in 2:00.33. In the 200 breast, Princeton’s Marquardt clipped Lukawski, 2:19.73 to 2:20.11. Wang finished third with 2:21.82.

Marquardt ran away with the 400 IM title, clocking a 4:17.16 to win by 5.4 seconds ahead of teammates Liza Whitmire (4:22.54) and Appleton (4:25.87).

Ivy League champion Mia Leko of Dartmouth was the 200 fly champ in 2:00.29. She beat Marquardt (2:00.86), Chen (2:02.53), and Bradley (2:03.67) of Princeton and Nell Chidley (2:05.49) of Brown. Bradley claimed the 100 free title in 50.36. Anna Podurgiel of Brown (52.25) edged teammate Zehra Bilgin (52.29) and Dartmouth’s Ashley Post (52.29), who tied for third.

In the 100 fly, Princeton’s Venema (53.50) clobbered the field. Dartmouth’s Leko was second (55.30), followed by Yeager (55.61) and Liu (56.04) of Princeton and Reznicek (56.11) of Brown.

Brown’s Samantha Scott emerged victorious in the 50 free, going 23.62, with Jennifer Secrest (23.89) of Princeton and Zoe Wortzman (23.95) of Dartmouth in her wake.

Princeton’s Maddie Seltzer won 1-meter diving (269.65 points), while Brown’s Liv Mitchell won the 3-meter event (304 points) and was runner-up on the 1-meter board (264.55).

Princeton closed the meet with a 1-2 finish in the 400 free relay. Bradley (50.95), Venema (49.51), Chen (52.41), and Valdman (51.99) combined for the winning 3:24.86.