Princeton Men Topple Dartmouth and Brown in Providence

Brown University vs. Dartmouth College vs. Princeton Tri Meet

November 6, 2021

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center, Providence, Rhode Island

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Team Scores Princeton 203-Brown 97 Princeton 237-Dartmouth 59 Brown 237-Dartmouth 59



In its first official meet in 616 days, the Princeton men overpowered both Brown and Dartmouth on Saturday in Providence.

From the opening event, in which Tyler Hong (23.32), Brian Lou (25.34), Nicholas Lim (21.37), and Max Walther (20.15) edged teammates Brett Feyerick (23.21), Josh Brown (24.55), Max Kriedl (21.78), and Max Hunger (20.87), 1:30.18 to 1:30.41, for a 1-2 Tiger finish in the 200 medley relay, Princeton was the dominant force in the pool.

Dylan Porges kicked things off for the Tigers with a 9:16.95 victory in the 1000 free, coming to the wall 9 seconds ahead of Brown’s Aidan Wilson (9:25.73). Wilson’s teammates Mason Romantic (9:28.62) and Andrew Berzolla (9:30.77) finished second and third. Dartmouth’s Joe Moss was seventh (9:49.40). In the 500 free, Porges clocked a 4:27.71, while Brown’s Tyler Lu (4:35.56), Berzolla (4:36.18), and Wilson (4:37.06) finished 2-3-4.

Brown’s Michael Lincoln edged Princeton’s Lim, 1:38.71 to 1:38.91, in the 200 free, with Dartmouth’s Isaac Weigel just behind in 1:39.82. Princeton’s Brown was victorious in the 100 free (44.74); Lincoln came in second (45.32), followed by Dartmouth’s Tim Park (45.70) and Weigel (45.71).

Hong of Princeton went 49.50 to win the 100 back; he was followed by Brown’s Reid Arwood (49.97) and Zach Le-Nguyen (50.25), teammate Feyerick (50.54), and Dartmouth’s Tim Cushman (51.46). Hong (1:47.76), Arwood, Feyerick, and Le-Nguyen finished in the same order in the 200 back, as well.

In the 100 breast, Princeton’s Lou (55.29) edged teammate Brown (55.31), while Brown’s Ben Hayes (56.56) and Jack Kelly (56.59) came to the wall two seconds ahead of Dartmouth’s Connor Richmond (58.43). Lou (2:01.82), Hayes (2:02.98), and Kelly (2:03.45) were the top three finishers in the 200 breast, as well. Lou won the 50 free (20.36), half a body length in front of Brown’s Horace Qiao (20.98) and Dartmouth’s Park (21.15) and Steven Mendley (21.19).

Raunak Khosla (1:47.71) led a 1-2-3 Princeton sweep in the 200 fly, with teammates Kriedl (1:48.36) and Hunter Kim (1:50.48) finishing second and third. He also won the 100 fly (49.06), just touching out Qiao of Brown (49.21). Tiger teammates Kreidl (49.57) and Lim (49.95) were 3rd and 4th. Kim was first to the wall in the 200 IM (1:50.63) ahead of Brown’s Hayes (1:51.68).

Princeton wrapped it up with a win in the 400 free relay from Lim (45.78), Brown (44.42), Hong (45.08), and Walther (44.37), combining for 2:59.65. Brown went 3:02.82 for second place.

Princeton swept the first three spots in both diving events. On the 1-meter board, Colten Young (338.25) was first, followed by twin brother Taso Callanan (318.85) and George Callanan (316.55). In the 3-meter event, Taso Callanan finished in first with 385.20 points. Young (372.60) took second, followed by Griffin Brooks (361.05) in third.