WATCH: Ledecky’s 400 IM, Casas’ 100 Fly, And Other Day 3 Race Videos

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

On the third day of the 2022 U.S. National Championships, the men’s and women’s 400 IM and 100 fly were contested. Some highlights included Katie Ledecky‘s 4;35.77 400 IM that would have won bronze at the World Championships, and Shaine Casas‘ 50.40 100 fly that ranks him #6 of all-time in the event. Other event winners were Kevin Vargas in the men’s 400 IM and Gretchen Walsh in the women’s 100 fly.

Watch the races courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube here.

Women’s 400 IM

  • World Record – 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (2016)
  • American Record – 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)
  • U.S. Open Record – 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (2015)
  • LC Nationals Record – 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)
  • World Junior Record – 4:32.04, Summer McIntosh (2022)ff

Top 3:

  1. Katie Ledecky (Gator Swim Club) – 4:35.77
  2. Leah Smith (Texas Longhorn Aquatics) – 4:36.66
  3. Felicia Pasadena (Ohio State) – 4:42.79

 

Men’s 400 IM

  • World Record – 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)
  • American Record – 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)
  • U.S. Open Record – 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)
  • LC Nationals Record – 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)
  • World Junior Record – 4:10.02, Ilia Borodin (2021)

Top 3:

  1. Kevin Vargas (La Miranda Armada/Gator) – 4:11.45
  2. Max Litchfield (Dearne Valley) – 4:13.08
  3. Kieran Smith (Ridgefield Aquatic) – 4:14.04

 

Women’s 100 Fly

  • World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
  • American Record – 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)
  • U.S. Open Record – 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)
  • LC Nationals Record – 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)
  • World Junior Record – 56.43, Claire Curzan (2021)

Top 3:

  1. Gretchen Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club) – 57.44
  2. Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 57.82
  3. Dakota Luther (Texas Longhorn Aquatic) – 58.39

 

Men’s 100 Fly

  • World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • American Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • U.S. Open Record – 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • LC Nationals Record – 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • World Junior Record – 50.62, Kristof Milak (2017)

Top 3:

  1. Shaine Casas (Texas Longhorn Aquatics) – 50.40
  2. Shaun Champion (Australia) – 51.54
  3. Gabriel Jett (Una/Cal) – 52.19

 

