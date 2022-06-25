Watch Katie Ledecky Win 5th Consecutive Title in the 800 Free (Day 7 Race Videos)

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 7 of action at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest saw many monumental swims. In the 50 butterfly, Sarah Sjostrom won her 4th consecutive gold medal in the event, making herself one of only a handful of swimmers to win 4 consecutive gold medals in the same event at the World Championships. With her achievement, she joins the list that includes Katinka Hosszu (200 IM), Katie Ledecky (800 freestyle), Ryan Lochte (200 IM), Sun Yang (400 Freestyle), and Grant Hackett (1500 Freestyle). Ledecky meanwhile, extended her win streak in the 800 freestyle to 5 consecutive World Championships. That made her the first swimmer to ever win 5 consecutive World Championships in the same event.

Ben Proud won the men’s 50 freestyle, marking his first World Championship title in that event. Likewise, Kaylee McKeown won her first World Championships title in the women’s 200 backstroke by .04 over American Phoebe Bacon.

To close out the night, the Australians downed the World Record in the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay, taking down the US’ record of 3:19.40 by .02 seconds. They also handily won the heat over the United States and Canada.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships

Championship Record: 24.60, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) –2017 Budapest

2019 World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 25.02

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 Brazilian Championships

Championship Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2019 World Championships

2021 Olympic Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.07

2019 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017 World Championships

Championship Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017

2021 Olympic Champion: Emma McKeon (AUS), 23.81

2019 World Champion: Simone Manuel (USA), 24.05

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021 European Championships

Championship Record: 29.40, Lilly King (USA) – 2017

2019 World Champion: Lilly King (USA) – 29.81

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Top 8:

Kristof Milak (HUN), 50.14 Naoki Mizunuma (JPN), 50.94 Josh Liendo (CAN), 50.97 Michael Andrew (USA), 51.11 Matthew Temple (AUS), 51.15 Simon Bucher (AUT), 51.28 Jakub Majerski (POL), 51.35 Noe Ponti (SUI), 51.51

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019 World Championships

Championship Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019 World Championships

2021 Olympic Champion: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2:04.68

2019 World Champion: Regan Smith (USA) – 2:03.35

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 2022 U.S. Trials

Championship Record: 24.04, Liam Tancock (GBR) – 2009 World Championships

2019 World Champion: Zane Waddell (RSA), 24.43

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Top 8:

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:19.40, United States (Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel) – 2019 World Championships

Championship Record: 3:19.40, United States (Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel) – 2019

2019 World Champion: United States (Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel), 3:19.40

Relay Lineups

Top 8: