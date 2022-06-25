Watch Katie Ledecky Win 5th Consecutive Title in the 800 Free (Day 7 Race Videos)

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
- Full Aquatics Schedule
- Psych Sheets
- Start Lists Book (pre-meet)
Night 7 of action at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest saw many monumental swims. In the 50 butterfly, Sarah Sjostrom won her 4th consecutive gold medal in the event, making herself one of only a handful of swimmers to win 4 consecutive gold medals in the same event at the World Championships. With her achievement, she joins the list that includes Katinka Hosszu (200 IM), Katie Ledecky (800 freestyle), Ryan Lochte (200 IM), Sun Yang (400 Freestyle), and Grant Hackett (1500 Freestyle). Ledecky meanwhile, extended her win streak in the 800 freestyle to 5 consecutive World Championships. That made her the first swimmer to ever win 5 consecutive World Championships in the same event.
Ben Proud won the men’s 50 freestyle, marking his first World Championship title in that event. Likewise, Kaylee McKeown won her first World Championships title in the women’s 200 backstroke by .04 over American Phoebe Bacon.
To close out the night, the Australians downed the World Record in the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay, taking down the US’ record of 3:19.40 by .02 seconds. They also handily won the heat over the United States and Canada.
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships
- Championship Record: 24.60, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) –2017 Budapest
- 2019 World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 25.02
Will update when video is available.
Top 8:
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 24.95
- Melanie Henique (FRA), 25.31
- Zhang Yufei (CHN), 25.32
- Farida Osman (EGY), 25.38
- Claire Curzan (USA), 25.43
- Torri Huske (USA), 25.45
- Marie Wattel (FRA), 25.79
- Maaike de Waard (NED), 25.85
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 Brazilian Championships
- Championship Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2019 World Championships
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.07
- 2019 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04
Top 8:
- Ben Proud (GBR), 21.32
- Michael Andrew (USA), 21.41
- Maxime Grousset (FRA), 21.57
- Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 21.60
- Josh Liendo (CAN), 21.61
- Lorenzo Zazzeri (ITA), 21.81
- Lewis Burras (GBR), 21.83
- Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE), 21.89
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017 World Championships
- Championship Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Emma McKeon (AUS), 23.81
- 2019 World Champion: Simone Manuel (USA), 24.05
Will update when video is available.
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Kasia Wasick (POL), 24.11
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 24.15
- Meg Harris (AUS), 24.39
- Erika Brown (USA), 24.59
- Anna Hopkin (GBR) / Zhang Yufei (CHN), 24.60
- Torri Huske (USA), 24.63
- Julie Kepp Jensen (DEN), 24.86
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021 European Championships
- Championship Record: 29.40, Lilly King (USA) – 2017
- 2019 World Champion: Lilly King (USA) – 29.81
Will update when video is available.
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 29.83
- Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 29.97
- Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 29.99
- Tang Qianting (CHN), 30.10
- Eneli Jefimova (EST), 30.24
- Jhennifer Conceicao (BRA), 30.28
- Anna Elendt (GER), 30.30
- Lilly King (USA), 30.35
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021 Olympics
- Championship Record: 49.50, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2019 World Championships
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 49.45
- 2019 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 49.66
Top 8:
- Kristof Milak (HUN), 50.14
- Naoki Mizunuma (JPN), 50.94
- Josh Liendo (CAN), 50.97
- Michael Andrew (USA), 51.11
- Matthew Temple (AUS), 51.15
- Simon Bucher (AUT), 51.28
- Jakub Majerski (POL), 51.35
- Noe Ponti (SUI), 51.51
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019 World Championships
- Championship Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019 World Championships
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2:04.68
- 2019 World Champion: Regan Smith (USA) – 2:03.35
Top 8:
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2:05.08
- Phoebe Bacon (USA), 2:05.12
- Rhyan White (USA), 2:06.96
- Margherita Panziera (ITA), 2:07.27
- Kylie Masse (CAN), 2:08.00
- Peng Xuwei (CHN), 2:09.13
- Dora Molnar (HUN), 2:10.08
- Katalin Burian (HUN), 2:10.37
MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 2022 U.S. Trials
- Championship Record: 24.04, Liam Tancock (GBR) – 2009 World Championships
- 2019 World Champion: Zane Waddell (RSA), 24.43
Will update when video is available.
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Justin Ress (USA), 24.14
- Hunter Armstrong (USA), 24.16
- Apostolos Christou (GRE), 24.39
- Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 24.46
- Ksawery Masiuk (POL), 24.48
- Robert Glinta (ROU), 24.54
- Isaac Cooper (AUS), 24.60
- Ole Braunschweig (GER), 24.61
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2016 Olympics
- Championship Record: 8:07.39, Katie Ledecky (USA) – 2015 World
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Katie Ledecky (USA), 8:12.57
- 2019 World Champion: Katie Ledecky (USA), 8:13.58
Top 8:
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 8:08.04
- Kiah Melverton (AUS), 8:18.77
- Simona Quadarella (ITA), 8:19.00
- Leah Smith (USA), 8:20.04
- Li Bingjie (CHN), 8:23.15
- Isabel Gose (GER), 8:23.78
- Eve Thomas (NZL), 8:30.37
- Viviane Jungblut (BRA), 8:37.04
MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: 3:19.40, United States (Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel) – 2019 World Championships
- Championship Record: 3:19.40, United States (Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel) – 2019
- 2019 World Champion: United States (Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel), 3:19.40
- Relay Lineups
Top 8:
- Australia, 3:19.38 WR
- Canada, 3:20.61
- United States, 3:21.09
- Great Britain, 3:22.44
- Netherlands, 3:24.24
- Brazil, 3:24.78
- Italy, 3:25.83
- China, 3:26.92