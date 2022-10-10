Watch: Carson Foster’s 3:38 400 IM + Other SMU Classic Day One Men’s Races (Video)

2022 SMU CLASSIC

Friday, October 7 – Saturday, October 8, 2022

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium

Dallas, Texas

Start Times Friday: 6 pm ET Saturday: 11 am ET

SCY (25 yards)

Below, you’ll find race videos from day one of the 2022 SMU Classic. The videos in this post are from James Foster’s YouTube Channel. Foster has two sons on Texas’ swim team, and only posted videos of the men’s races. SwimSwam has been unable to find videos of women’s races so far.

The SMU Classic has a unique format. Each team has two swimmers in each event, one who is designated to the ‘A’ final, and the other to the ‘B’. This post contains race videos from both finals for every individual event.

Men’s 400 Medley Relay

Texas takes down the meet and pool records, with Chris O’Connor (47.33), Caspar Corbeau (51.71), Cole Crane (46.27), and Danny Krueger (41.94) combining for a 3:07.25. The previous record was a 3:07.26 set by Michigan last year.

Men’s 400 IM

‘A’ Final

Watch Carson Foster throw down a stunning October time of 3:38.79 to win the 400 IM by a huge margin. Foster’s splits: 49.29, 55.22, 1:03.19, and 51.09.

‘B’ Final

Men’s 200 Free

‘A’ Final

Mizzou’s Jack Dahlgren beat Texas’ Luke Hobson head-to-head, posting a 1:33.48.

‘B’ Final

Men’s 50 Free

‘A’ Final

‘B’ Final

Men’s 100 Fly

‘A’ Final

‘B’ Final

Men’s 100 Back

‘A’ Final

‘B’ Final

Men’s 100 Breast

‘A’ Final

‘B’ Final

Men’s 800 Free