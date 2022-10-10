Summer Juniors A Finalist Wells Walker (2023) Verbally Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Wells Walker, a high school senior from Raleigh, North Carolina, has announced his verbal commitment to the North Carolina State University Wolfpack class of 2027. He wrote on social media:

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic journey at NC State. I’m honored to have the opportunity to be a part of pack swimming, and I’d like to thank my parents, coaches, and teammates for being there for me every step of the way. GO PACK!!!♦️🐺”

Walker attends Broughton High School, which is only about 3 miles away from NC State’s Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center. He swims year-round with Marlins of Raleigh. He told SwimSwam, “I’ve been a state fan my whole life and have always wanted to swim there but just wasn’t fast enough. Until juniors this past summer I thought state wasn’t an option but once Braden reached out it my decision was basically made.”

Walker specializes in sprint freestyle. He had a breakout 2022 long course season, dropping just over 1 second in his 50 free, 1.7 in the 100 free, and 3.4 in the 200 free to log PBs of 22.86/51.25/1:55.53. At Speedo Junior National Championships, he came in fourth in the 50 free and 24th in the 100 free. He also competed at Cary Futures in July, earning his two best-ever 200 free times (1:56 in prelims, then 1:55 leading off the MOR relay).

Walker also had nice drops in SCY, going from 21.6 to 20.8 in the 50 free and 47.2 to 45.8 in the 100. He clocked PBs in the 50/100/500 free and 100 back at the Tarheel States meet in March, where he came in third in the 50 free and third in the 100 free. In addition, he was 14th in the 200 free, 23rd in the 500, 26th in the 100 back, and 55th in prelims of the 100 breast.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.83

100 free – 45.89

200 free – 1:44.08

Walker will join the Wolfpack with class of 2027 commits Hudson Williams, Chase Mueller, Jerry Fox, Mitchell Ledford, Will Heck, Henry Lee, J.R. Taylor, Ksawery Masiuk, and Sam Flack. NC State won the men’s ACC Championship last year with 1501.5 points. Freshman David Curtiss won the 50 free while juniors Nyls Korstanje and Noah Henderson joined him in the A final. Juniors Bartosz Piszczorowicz and Korstanje and sophomore Lukas Miller came in 6th, 7th and 8th in the 100 free. It took 19.81/43.79 to get second swims in those events at ACCs last year.

