Watch: Borges’ 22.00, More Day 6 Finals Race Videos from the 2022 Brazil Trophy

2022 BRAZIL SWIMMING TROPHY

Below, you can watch race videos from the final night of the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy. Day 6 finals included the men’s 50 free, women’s 50 free, men’s 200 IM, women’s 200 IM, men’s 1500 free, and the 4×100 medley relays. All videos in this post are provided by Time Brasil’s YouTube channel.

The first race of the night saw Gus Borges, former Michigan Wolverine and the son of legendary Brazilian sprinter Gus Borges Sr., punch his ticket to World Championships this summer. Borges won the men’s 50 free in 22.00. With the performance, he will be taking Brazil’s 2nd roster spot in the event at Worlds. The first roster spot goes to Bruno Fratus, who pre-qualified for the World Championships roster by winning the Bronze medal in the 50 free at last summer’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Guilherme Costa swam a solid 15:06 to win the men’s 1500 free. While Costa was two seconds off the FINA ‘A’ cut, the Brazilian distance star is already qualified to race the 400 free and 800 free in Budapest this summer.

Marcelo Chierighini picked up another event for Worlds, winning the 200 IM after taking the race over on the breaststroke leg.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

MEN’S 200 IM

WOMEN’S 200 IM

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY