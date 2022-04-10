Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Popovici Clocks 48.11 100 Free, 1:46.28 200 Free Combo In Slovenia

Comments: 3

2022 MULTI-NATIONS JUNIOR SWIMMING MEET

  • April 9th & April 10th
  • Kranj, Slovenia
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results

While the Olympic gold medalist and silver medalist in the men’s 200m free are set to battle it out in Great Britain tonight, another Tokyo finalist raced the event at a smaller meet to keep the list of potential Budapest podium toppers ever-evolving.

This morning at the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield, Olympic champion Tom Dean set the stage with a heats marker of 1:47.72 as the 4th seed while his podium partner-in-crime Duncan Scott led the British field in 1:47.22.

Meanwhile, in Slovenia, it was 17-year-old David Popovici of Romania who put up another solid 2free effort, clocking a time of 1:46.28. to set the bar on the day.

Popovici essentially put on a one-man show, beating the rest of the racers by over 4 seconds. The teen wasn’t too far off from even-splitting his race, opening in 52.83 and closing in 53.45 to capture his best time of the season.

Previously, the two-time Olympic finalist posted a time of 1:46.72 competing at last month’s Romanian Championships. As such he sliced .24 off of that result to now rank as 7th fastest performer in the world this season.

2021-2022 LCM Men 200 Free

HwangKOR
Sunwoo
03/27
1:45.79
2Rafael
Miroslaw		GER1:46.0404/08
3Katsuhiro
Matsumoto		JPN1:46.1403/03
3Shun
Wang		CHN1:46.1409/21
5Matthew
Sates		RSA1:46.1504/07
6Fernando
Scheffer		BRA1:46.1804/05
7David
Popovici		ROM1:46.2804/10
8Danas
Rapsys		LTU1:46.4602/17
9Xinjie
Ji		CHN1:46.4809/21
10David
Popovici		ROU1:46.7203/26
View Top 23»

Popovici also topped the men’s 50m free podium here, knocking down a time of 22.57, while he reaped gold with a big-time 48.11 in the 100m free.

In that 100m, Popovici split 23.49/24.62 to crush his previous season-best of 48.50 from the aforementioned Romanian Championships. Popovici now bumps himself up the season’s world rankings from 11th to now the 5th fastest man so far.

2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Free

LewisGBR
Burras
04/07
47.88
2Rafael
Miroslaw		GER47.9204/09
3Maxime
Grousset		FRA48.0304/07
4Thomas
Dean		GBR48.0604/07
5David
Popovici		ROU48.1104/10
6Jacob
Whittle		GBR48.2404/07
7Josh
Liendo		CAN48.3504/08
8Ruslan
Gaziev		CAN48.4104/08
8Felipe
Santos		BRA48.4104/07
10Hwang
Sunwoo		KOR48.4203/26
View Top 27»

Popovici was a force at the 2020 Olympic Games, making the finals of both the 100m and 200m free at just 17. He placed 7th in the 100m with a time of 48.04 and 4th in the 200m with a monster result of 1:44.68, missing the podium in the longer distance by only 02.

Prior to Tokyo at the European Junior Championships just two weeks before the Olympics, he swept the 50-100-200m freestyle events, posting a huge lifetime best of 47.30 in the 1free.

Popovici’s name is often mentioned alongside two other teenagers in the form of South Africa’s Matt Sates and Korea’s Hwang Sunwoo, both 18. The trio was among SwimSwam’s ‘stealthy six’ to watch for Paris 2024 based on promising performances and proven mettle alongside the big guns on big stages.

John26
13 seconds ago

The chosen one

Khachaturian
1 hour ago

hopefully a new PB in the 50?

nuotofan
Reply to  Khachaturian
56 minutes ago

He has 22.22 (when he won EuroJuniors in Rome last July) in the 50 free. Two more events this afternoon (200 IM and 400 free relay) and then it will be interesting make a comparison with Popovici’s results at MultiNations 2021, 12 months ago.

