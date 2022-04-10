Popovici Clocks 48.11 100 Free, 1:46.28 200 Free Combo In Slovenia

2022 MULTI-NATIONS JUNIOR SWIMMING MEET

April 9th & April 10th

Kranj, Slovenia

LCM (50m)

Results

While the Olympic gold medalist and silver medalist in the men’s 200m free are set to battle it out in Great Britain tonight, another Tokyo finalist raced the event at a smaller meet to keep the list of potential Budapest podium toppers ever-evolving.

This morning at the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield, Olympic champion Tom Dean set the stage with a heats marker of 1:47.72 as the 4th seed while his podium partner-in-crime Duncan Scott led the British field in 1:47.22.

Meanwhile, in Slovenia, it was 17-year-old David Popovici of Romania who put up another solid 2free effort, clocking a time of 1:46.28. to set the bar on the day.

Popovici essentially put on a one-man show, beating the rest of the racers by over 4 seconds. The teen wasn’t too far off from even-splitting his race, opening in 52.83 and closing in 53.45 to capture his best time of the season.

Previously, the two-time Olympic finalist posted a time of 1:46.72 competing at last month’s Romanian Championships. As such he sliced .24 off of that result to now rank as 7th fastest performer in the world this season.

2021-2022 LCM Men 200 Free Hwang KOR

Sunwoo 2 Rafael

Miroslaw GER 1:46.04 3 Katsuhiro

Matsumoto JPN 1:46.14 3 Shun

Wang CHN 1:46.14 5 Matthew

Sates RSA 1:46.15 6 Fernando

Scheffer BRA 1:46.18 7 David

Popovici ROM 1:46.28 8 Danas

Rapsys LTU 1:46.46 9 Xinjie

Ji CHN 1:46.48 10 David

Popovici ROU 1:46.72 View Top 23»

Popovici also topped the men’s 50m free podium here, knocking down a time of 22.57, while he reaped gold with a big-time 48.11 in the 100m free.

In that 100m, Popovici split 23.49/24.62 to crush his previous season-best of 48.50 from the aforementioned Romanian Championships. Popovici now bumps himself up the season’s world rankings from 11th to now the 5th fastest man so far.

2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Free Lewis GBR

Burras 2 Rafael

Miroslaw GER 47.92 3 Maxime

Grousset FRA 48.03 4 Thomas

Dean GBR 48.06 5 David

Popovici ROU 48.11 6 Jacob

Whittle GBR 48.24 7 Josh

Liendo CAN 48.35 8 Ruslan

Gaziev CAN 48.41 8 Felipe

Santos BRA 48.41 10 Hwang

Sunwoo KOR 48.42 View Top 27»

Popovici was a force at the 2020 Olympic Games, making the finals of both the 100m and 200m free at just 17. He placed 7th in the 100m with a time of 48.04 and 4th in the 200m with a monster result of 1:44.68, missing the podium in the longer distance by only 02.

Prior to Tokyo at the European Junior Championships just two weeks before the Olympics, he swept the 50-100-200m freestyle events, posting a huge lifetime best of 47.30 in the 1free.

Popovici’s name is often mentioned alongside two other teenagers in the form of South Africa’s Matt Sates and Korea’s Hwang Sunwoo, both 18. The trio was among SwimSwam’s ‘stealthy six’ to watch for Paris 2024 based on promising performances and proven mettle alongside the big guns on big stages.