WATCH: Beata Nelson and Taylor Ruck Battle for 200 Back NCAA Title

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wisconsin junior Beata Nelson, fresh off destroying the 100 back NCAA and American records Friday night, broke the 200 back NCAA record in finals Saturday night after going 1:48.74 in prelims.

Nelson, who split 25.24/27.20/27.44/27.36, went stroke-for-stroke with Stanford freshman Taylor Ruck (25.25/26.89/27.51/27.94), who led at the 100-mark. Bolstered by huge underwaters at the 150 and 175, Nelson pulled ahead to win in 1:47.24. Ruck was second in 1:47.59.  Nelson is in the midst of a stellar meet and upset Ella Eastin in the 200 IM Thursday night; she went 1:50.79 for the No. 2 swim on history.

Watch the 200 back below:

High schooler Regan Smith still holds the American record, set 12 days ago at 1:47.16. Nelson is now the No. 2 performer in history, and Ruck the No. 4. Kathleen Baker held the previous NCAA record at 1:47.30.

Splits comparison:

Regan Smith AR
Beata Nelson NCAA record
25.05 25.24
26.49 27.2
27.59 27.44
28.03 27.36
1:47.16 1:47.24

Top 10 Performers of All Time: SCY 200 Back

Place Swimmer Time
1 Regan Smith 1:47.16
2 Beata Nelson 1:47.24
3 Kathleen Baker 1:47.30
4 Taylor Ruck 1:47.59
5 Elizabeth Pelton 1:47.84
6 Missy Franklin 1:47.91
7 Gemma Spofforth 1:48.34
8 Ella Eastin 1:48.53
9 Asia Seidt 1:48.65
10 Alexia Zevnik 1:49.09

