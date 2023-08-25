Washington State Cougars Announce 2023-24 Swim & Dive Schedule

Courtesy: WSU Athletics
PULLMAN, Wash. (August 24, 2023) – Washington State Swimming is set to host three Pac-12 Conference meets during the 2023-24 campaign, Head Coach Matt Leach announced Thursday.
The Cougars open the season with their Crimson and Gray Intrasquad Friday, September 22 at 5 p.m. before officially kicking off the year with a trip to California for the Fresno State Invite October 6-7.
WSU begins a stretch against three straight Pac-12 Conference opponents with a home meet against UCLA Friday, Oct. 13 and two weeks later, will head to the bay area for meets at California (Oct. 27) and Stanford (Oct. 28).
The Cougars close out the fall season with a trip to College Station, Texas for the Art Adamson Invite hosted by Texas A&M (Nov. 15-17) before competing in the U.S. Open in Greensboro, N.C. (Nov. 29 – Dec. 2).
Washington State kicks off the 2024 calendar hosting USC (Jan. 20) and Utah for senior day Feb. 2 before closing out the dual meet schedule Saturday, Feb. 3 at Idaho.
The Pac-12 Conference Championships are set for Feb. 28 – March 2 in Federal Way, Wash. while the NCAA Championships will be March 20-23 in Athens, Ga.
Last season, the Cougars saw freshmen Dori Hathazi and Emily Lundgren become the first freshmen to earn a trip to the NCAA Swimming Championships in program history while WSU recorded six school records, 28 Top-10 times and six Gibb Pool records throughout the year. Lundgren was a medalist in the 200 breast after finishing third at the Pac-12 Conference Championships while twelve Cougars qualified for the postseason 2023 CSCAA National Invitational Championships where the 400 free relay team won the NIC championship. Following the season, Noelle Harvey and Lundgren were both selected to swim for Team USA at the World University Games along with Hathazi was earned a spot on Team Hungary. Leach also saw his program continue to impress in the classroom as nine Cougars were named to the Pac-12 Conference Winer Academic Honor Roll and WSU received CSCAA Team Scholar All-America honors for the fourteenth straight semester including all ten under Leach.