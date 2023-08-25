Washington State Cougars Announce 2023-24 Swim & Dive Schedule

Courtesy: WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. (August 24, 2023) – Washington State Swimming is set to host three Pac-12 Conference meets during the 2023-24 campaign, Head Coach Matt Leach announced Thursday.

The Cougars open the season with their Crimson and Gray Intrasquad Friday, September 22 at 5 p.m. before officially kicking off the year with a trip to California for the Fresno State Invite October 6-7.

WSU begins a stretch against three straight Pac-12 Conference opponents with a home meet against UCLA Friday, Oct. 13 and two weeks later, will head to the bay area for meets at California (Oct. 27) and Stanford (Oct. 28).

The Cougars close out the fall season with a trip to College Station, Texas for the Art Adamson Invite hosted by Texas A&M (Nov. 15-17) before competing in the U.S. Open in Greensboro, N.C. (Nov. 29 – Dec. 2).

Washington State kicks off the 2024 calendar hosting USC (Jan. 20) and Utah for senior day Feb. 2 before closing out the dual meet schedule Saturday, Feb. 3 at Idaho.

The Pac-12 Conference Championships are set for Feb. 28 – March 2 in Federal Way, Wash. while the NCAA Championships will be March 20-23 in Athens, Ga.