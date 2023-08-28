Waikiki Roughwater Swim Committee Hosts 52nd Annual Roughwater Swim

Courtesy: Waikiki Roughwater Swim

For the 52nd year dating back to 1970, some of the world’s top swimmers will unite in Honolulu, Hawaii to partake in the Waikiki Roughwater Swim, one of the world’s oldest and most iconic open water competitions. The 2.384-mile (3.84 km) race takes place on Monday, September 5th, beginning at 8:30 am (HST) at Sans Souci Beach between the Natatorium and Kaimana Beach Hotel. It will finish at approximately 11:30 on Duke Kahanamoku Beach at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Hotel (elite division finishers expected to cross the finish near 9:15 AM).

As in past years, the winner of the 2023 swim will have his or her name engraved on the “Alexander Hume Ford” perpetual trophy, while an elite division award will be presented to the top three male and female overall finishers. The top three from each gender in each age division will also be honored. The top female finisher will be honored with the Linda Kaiser memorial trophy.

Ollie Signorini (AUS) the 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2022 overall winner will be back to defend his title. 2022 Women’s Champion Kaimakana Flanagan (USA-Honolulu) will in her first week of classes at Cal Baptist but her younger sister Kona will be there to defend the family name. Dad John, Head Coach at Kamehameha Aquatics is a two time WRS overall champion. 2020 Open Water Swimming Olympian Bill Thorley (JPN) will give it a go and should be a contender. 2022 Women’s runner up Catherine Breed will be a contender for the women’s title.

Group “A” of the Waikiki Roughwater field begins its swim at 830 am, which includes the fastest swimmers. The swim continues with all subsequent groups taking off in five-minute intervals with the fourth wave and fin division starting at 8:50 am. On Sans Souci Beach, competitors will initially swim 0.42 miles (677 meters) into the open water. They will then head north up Waikiki for 1.43 miles (2,305 meters), followed by the 0.52-mile (842 meters) homestretch to the finish line at Duke Kahanamoku Beach.

Sponsors for the 2023 Waikiki Roughwater Swim include Hilton Hawaiian Village, Kaimana Beach Hotel, Hale Koa Hotel, Hardcore Sport, Outrigger Canoe Club, Honolulu Elks Club, and Kokua Sun Care.