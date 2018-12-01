Vollmer: “It was hard to say that I wasn’t ready last August” (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

  • Olympic Trials cut: 1:00.69
  1. Amanda Kendall – 57.80
  2. Olivia Bray – 58.55
  3. Torri Huske – 59.27

Amanda Kendall of the IU post-grad group soared to a best time to win the 100 fly tonight, clocking a 57.80. Her old best was a 57.87 from 2017, done at the U.S. Open.

Behind her was 17-year-old Olivia Bray of the Virginia Gators. Bray, who recently aged up to the 17-18 age group, rockets to #3 all-time in the 17-18 age group. She’s behind only Katie McLaughlin (57.87) and Felicia Lee (58.41), and jumps ahead of Dakota Luther (58.58), and Misty Hyman (58.72). 15-year-old Torri Huske of Arlington sneaked up out of lane 8, popping a 59.27 to edge American record holder Dana Vollmer (59.38). Huske is now 14th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

14-year-old Claire Curzan was 59.82, just off of a best.

Phoebe Bacon hit a PR 1:00.09, her first time under 1:01, to take the B final.

