2018 Georgia Fall Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 GEORGIA FALL INVITATIONAL

Swimmers are getting an earlier start on finals today at the UGA Invite. This afternoon brings the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

It was a close race between the top 3 throughout the 200 as Virginia’s Erin Earley took the slight lead in 55.52 at halfway. Michigan’s Chloe Hicks reeled her in on the back half, matching the 2018 NCAA invite time to the hundredth as she won in 1:54.00. Earley wound up 2nd in 1:54.32. It was a tie with teammate Emma Sieberlich, who came through on the back half to touch 2nd as well.

The fastest time of the afternoon, however, came from Cal’s Keaton Blovad, who cleared last season’s NCAA invite mark in 1:53.79 to win the B final.

MEN’S 200 BACK:

Cal’s Daniel Carr was just hundredths short of the NCAA ‘A’ cut, taking it out in 49.00 and holding steady ahead of Georgia’s Javier Acevedo. Carr hit the wall in 1:39.43 with Acevedo trailing by a few tenths in 1:39.88.

Virginia’s Robby Giller was also well under the 2018 NCAA mark as he dropped nearly a second in 1:40.21. Cal’s Bryce Mefford was the fastest man to the flip at the 100 in 48.49. He still led at the 150, but faded to 4th on the closing leg in 1:40.59. Behind him, Virginia’s Cooper Wozencraft clipped the 2018 NCAA time in 1:41.62.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil swam the fastest 100 free of her collegiate career, just 2 tenths shy of her lifetime best to win in 46.49. Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey shaved over a tenth off her best to take a close 2nd in 46.72 as both women achieved the NCAA ‘A’ cut. Georgia’s Veronica Burchill was just 2 hundredths off that cut, touching in 47.37 for 3rd and clipping her best.

There were 4 more swimmers in that heat under the 2018 NCAA invited time, with Virginia’s Morgan Hill clearing 48 seconds to take 4th in 47.83. Cal got 2 under the mark with Robin Neumann (48.09) and Katie McLaughlin (48.40), while Michigan’s Margaret McNair MacNeil was also under it in 48.25.

MEN’S 100 FREE:

Cal’s Michael Jensen took almost 4 tenths off his lifetime best, using his back half speed to top teammate Pawel Sendyk 42.10 to 42.40. The Bears swept the top 3 as Ryan Hoffer was a nail behind Sendyk in 42.43. Michigan’s Gus Borges broke 43 for the first time, swimming below the 2018 NCAA cutoff in 42.53 for 4th place.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:

UCLA’s Emma Schanz (2:10.97) had the early lead in 1:02.47, but Michigan’s Miranda Tucker quickly took over on the 3rd 50 with the only sub-33 split of the field. Tucker went on to win it in 2:08.53 with the only time in the field that was faster than what it took to make 2018 NCAAs. Teammate Jamie Yeung was just a tenth shy of the mark in 2:10.26, narrowly out-touching Virginia freshman Kaki Christensen, who dropped almost 2 seconds to take 3rd in 2:10.38.

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

Cal’s Andrew Seliskar continued his string of impressive wins with another NCAA ‘A’ cut. Seliskar hit the wall in 1:51.85, with teammate Reece Whitley coming in behind with an NCAA ‘A’ cut time of 1:52.47. Between those two, the Bears could be seeing a lot more NCAA points in the 200 breast than they have in the recent past.

Michigan had a trio of men under the 2018 NCAA time as Charlie Swanson ran down Tommy Cope for 3rd, 1:53.68 to 1:53.70. Jacob Montague was just behind in 1:53.86.

