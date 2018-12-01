Ledecky Takes us Through Whirlwind 24-Hour Travel Day Post Golden Goggles (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

  • Olympic Trials cut: 2:01.69
  1. Katie Ledecky – 1:55.32
  2. Simone Manuel – 1:57.92
  3. Hali Flickinger – 1:59.34

Katie Ledecky was very strong tonight in the 200, posting a 1:55.32 for what is her most impressive swim of the meet thus far. Her 1:56.63 from this morning was already the top time in the world by a few hundredths, but now she’s ahead of the rest of the world by well over a full second. Further, she was just two tenths now from the time she went at Pan Pacs to finish in bronze this summer.

Ledecky was out in a 56.29, and came back in a 59.03 to clock that time. Meanwhile, teammate Simone Manuel raced to 2nd in 1:57.92, a strong time for her, too. Ledecky and Manuel now rank 1st and 5th, respectively, in the world this year in the 200 free.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FREE

JIANJIAHECHN
WANG

10/14
1.56.70
2 RIKAKO
IKEE		 JPN 1.57.37 11/21
3 AJNA
KESELY		 HUN 1.57.88 10/10
4 JUNXUAN
YANG		 CHN 1.58.05 10/10
5 BARBORA
SEEMANOVA		 CZE 1.58.25 10/10

Hali Flickinger completed a tough double to take third in 1:59.34, while Rebecca Smith (1:59.71) and Gabby Deloof (1:59.93) also slipped under 2:00.

