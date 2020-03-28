Video: LSU Coach Steve Mellor Breaks Down Brooks Curry’s 100 Free From SECs

Seemingly every year, there’s one freshman who comes “out of nowhere” to put up some big swims at the end of the season. When Brooks Curry committed to LSU in February of last year as a high school senior, he had lifetime bests of 20.65/45.19/1:40.82. One year later, Curry went 19.30/41.81/1:32/43 at the SEC Championships, earning LSU’s first SEC men’s individual title in about 15 years. Additionally, he was seeded to score 28 points at the NCAA Championships, before they were canceled.

Those NCAA Championships would’ve been happening right now, and to celebrate Curry’s success this season, LSU assistant coach Steve Mellor took some time from home to break down Curry’s 100 free, which he would’ve been swimming today.

A few highlights from Mellor’s discussion…