Dryland Swimming Workouts #9

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

Cardio Focused

Today’s dryland workout is a more cardio-focused workout, as compared to the strength workouts that we’ve been doing for the last week. As compared to just running alone, this cardio workout will give you a full-body cardio experience so that you’re ready to rock when your pool reopens.

KEY: Try to only rest when the workout says to rest. Otherwise, go straight into the next exercise.

Warmup

(3x through, progressively faster on each round)

:30 seconds jumping jacks

:30 high-knee steps in place (use your arms and your legs together)

:30 butt kicks in place

:30 lateral shuffles

Rest 1:00 After 3 rounds (no rest between rounds)

Technique Set

(3x through)

10 x squat jumps (FOCUS ON FORM)

10 x lunge jumps

10 x Plank Jacks (Start in a pushup position, jump and spread your legs, then jump and return to a plank. Focus on explosiveness)

:30 rest after each round

Main Set

(3 x through – work fast, but keep your form tight)

15 x burpees

15 x pushups

:20 flutter kicks (balanced on your butt)

10 x burpees

10 x pushups

:20 flutter kicks

5 x burpees

5 x pushups

:20 flutter kicks

:30 plank to catch your breath

:30 rest (while standing, DON’T JUST LAY DOWN AFTER YOUR PLANK!)

Cool Down

Go through the normal stretching routine you do with your team. Don’t have one? Try one of Jeff Grace’s free online yoga routines for swimmers here.