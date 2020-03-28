Plymouth State University Will Add Men’s Swimming for 2020-2021 Season

NCAA Division III school Plymouth State University has announced that it will add a men’s swimming team beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year. The school has sponsored women’s swimming since 1986.

“The addition of men’s swimming is both exciting for our department as well as beneficial to the growth of the sport at Plymouth State,” said Director of Athletics Kim Bownes. “There has been a steady increase in the number of men’s programs throughout New England and we look forward to offering an exceptional experience to a new group of student-athletes. We have had great success with the women’s program over the past two years and believe this will raise the level of our athletics program across the board.”

The school already has a 25-yard 6-lane pool that serves as the home of its women’s programs in addition to student programs and YMCA meets.

This addition brings the school to 25 sponsored varsity athletics programs – 12 men’s and 13 women’s. This is the school’s first new sport since adding men’s and women’s track & field programs during the 2015-2016 season.

The women’s program last season finished 4th out of 7 teams at the Little East Championship meet and 12th out of 21 teams at the NEISDA Championships – a multi-conference championship meet for New England programs. The Little East Conference currently has 4 other men’s swimming & diving teams, including the defending men’s and women’s conference champions Keene State.

Located in Plymouth, New Hampshire, in the center part of the state, Plymouth State has existed since 1871 and has an undergraduate enrollment of around 4,200 students.