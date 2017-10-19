Video: Easily Fix Your Freestyle

Five time olympian. Twelve time Olympic medalist. Absolute boss! We are psyched to get Dara Torres on this weeks video going over her favorite freestyle drill; a skulling progression.
As usual, Let us know what you think of this weeks drill! Recommendations for our next video topic? Let us know in the comments below!
Subscribe Here! ► https://www.youtube.com/c/
Follow us on:
Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/phlexswim
Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/
Music by DJ Quad
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!