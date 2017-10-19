Video: Easily Fix Your Freestyle

by SwimSwam

October 19th, 2017 Industry, News, Video

Five time olympian. Twelve time Olympic medalist. Absolute boss! We are psyched to get Dara Torres on this weeks video going over her favorite freestyle drill; a skulling progression.

As usual, Let us know what you think of this weeks drill! Recommendations for our next video topic? Let us know in the comments below!

