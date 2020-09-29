VHSL 4A Runner-up Sophie Knepper Sends Verbal Commitment to Pitt

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sophie Knepper from Chesapeake, Virginia has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Pittsburgh beginning in the 2021-22 school year. She wrote on social media:

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Pittsburgh!! I am beyond thankful for my family, coaches, and friends that have been there every step of the way to help me in this process! I’m so excited to be a Pitt Panther! 💙💛 #H2P”

Knepper is a free/back specialist from Great Bridge High School and TIDE Swimming. She specializes mainly in back, fly, and free and was runner-up in both the 100 free (52.20) and 100 back (57.01) at the 2020 Virginia High School Class 4 State Championships. She also anchored the 10th-place Great Bridges 400 free relay (53.06).

In club swimming, Knepper is a Futures qualifier in the 100/200 back and 200 free. She finaled in the 100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly at the 2020 Virginia Swimming LSC Senior Short Course in March, clocking PBs in the 200 free and 200 back. Her highest finish was 12th in the 200 back. Last summer she competed in the 100/200 back and 100 fly at 2019 Geneva Futures, two weeks after picking up PBs in the 200m free (2:11.15), 100m fly (1:06.21), and 200m fly (2:27.80) at the Virginia LSC Senior Long Course Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:03.05

100 back – 56.87

50 back – 27.39

200 fly – 2:06.65

100 fly – 57.79

200 free – 1:52.34

100 free – 52.20

400 IM – 4:33.49

200 IM – 2:09.48

Knepper will join future Panthers Avery McFaddin, Emily Ally, Mia Sunseri, Sydney Atkins, Sydney Rodriguez, and Tessa Mock in the Pitt women’s swimming and diving class of 2025.

