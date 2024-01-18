Versatile ‘Honorable Mention’ Will Browne Commits to Harvard for 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cavalier Aquatics 16-year-old Will Browne has verbally committed to the admission process at Harvard University, giving the Crimson a versatile recruit to pair alongside distance specialist William Mulgrew in their class of 2025.

Browne was a three-time finalist at the YMCA National Short Course Championships last April in the 200-yard freestyle (3rd place – 1:37.75), 100 butterfly (4th place – 48.22), and 200 IM (6th place – 1:50.45). He’s also improving as a sprint freestyler, dropping more than half a second in the 50 free last April (20.54) before lowering his lifetime best in the 100 free from 45.30 to 45.03 at Winter Juniors East in December.

Last season as a sophomore at St. Anne’s-Belfield School, Browne captured Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) titles in the 100 free (45.82) and 200 free (1:39.02). He was listed in the “Honorable Mention” section of SwimSwam’s way-too-early rankings for the high school class of 2025.

Best SCY Times

50 free – 20.54

100 free – 45.03

200 free – 1:37.24

200 IM – 1:47.72

100 fly – 48.22

Browne’s best times would have made the B-final of the 200 free as well as the C-final of the 200 IM and 100 fly at the 2023 Ivy League Championships last February. His best times in the 50 free and 100 free would have just barely missed the C-finals, but he still has almost two years to drop more time before arriving on campus in Cambridge.

Harvard won its sixth Ivy League title in a row last February with 1,545 points over Princeton (1,433.5). The Crimson are led by head coach Kevin Tyrrell, who is in his 11th season at the helm of the men’s program.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Harvard University,” said Browne, who could be utilized in several different relay situations for the Crimson. “Thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches for their unwavering support. I would also like to thank Coach Kevin and Coach Dan for giving me such an incredible opportunity. Go Crimson!”

Browne, who is also a Canadian citizen, became the eighth Canadian to go sub-52 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle (51.92) at 15 years old during the 2022 Canadian Junior Championships. At Junior Nationals last August in Irvine, he set LCM personal bests in the 50 free (23.71), 100 free (50.87), 200 free (1:52.12), and 100 fly (54.25). Browne is within a second of U.S. Olympic Trials cuts in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly.

