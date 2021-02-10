Versatile Emma Burke to Join UMBC Retrievers in 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma Burke from Pearland, Texas has announced her intention to swim for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I chose UMBC because of the atmosphere created on every part of the campus. The competitive atmosphere where everyone strives to be their best on a daily basis was exactly what I was looking for. As soon as I stepped on campus I felt at home, everyone was so personable and I knew the family environment was perfect for me. I’m so excited to spend the next 4 years there.”

A senior at Shadow Creek High School, Burke swims for her high school and for Pearland Aquatics. In December, she competed at SHARKS 13&O Winter Invitational. She won the 200 IM (2:10.26), was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:05.97), 200 breast (2:22.38), and placed 9th in the 50 free. She finished the meet with new PBs in the 50 free and 200 IM. A month earlier at 2020 PEAK Invitational, she added a new best time in the 200 free.

Burke is a nice pick-up for UMBC. She will be an immediate impact player in individual events and on relays, as she would have scored in the A finals of the 200 breast and 100/200 fly and the B finals of the 100 breast and 200 IM at 2020 AEC Championships.

Also committed to the UMBC class of 2025 are Colleen Adams, Karsen Pena, and Katelyn Morris.

Best SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:05.96

200 breast – 2:20.70

100 fly – 57.69

200 fly – 2:07.58

200 IM – 2:10.26

50 free – 25.31

100 free – 54.76

