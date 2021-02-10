Georgia Adds Verbal Commitment from In-state Sprinter Carson Schiller (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carson Schiller, a senior at Wesleyan School in Norcross, Georgia, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Georgia’s class of 2025.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Georgia! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who have helped me get to this point as well as UGA swimming for this amazing opportunity!! GO DAWGS❤️🖤🐾 #dgd”

Schiller just wrapped up her final year of high school swimming with the Wesleyan Wet Wolves, competing at the 2021 GHSA 1-3A Swimming & Diving State Meet earlier this month. She was runner-up in the 100 free (52.45) and placed 5th in the 50 free (24.08), marking a big improvement from her junior year when she came in 11th (54.85) and 13th (25.01) in those same events. At the 2021 meet, she also anchored the 7th-place 200 free relay (23.98) and the 4th-place 400 free relay (52.51).

In addition to swimming, she writes for the Green and Gold (she covered the 2020 Georgia state swimming and diving championships) and spearheaded a project last spring called, “Signs for the Frontlines.” Her group placed 250 signs of encouragement to frontline healthcare workers -featuring the artwork of Wesleyan students from kindergarten to 12th grade- around the Northside Hospital campus.

Schiller does her year-round swimming with Spartans Aquatic Club in Atlanta. Since the start of her senior year, she has notched PBs in the 50/100 free, 50/100/200 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 100/200 IM.

50 free – 23.98

100 free – 52.09

50 back – 27.04

100 back – 57.68

200 back – 2:13.94

She will join the UGA class of 2025 with Angharad Evans, Ava Kennedy, Briana Roberson, Duné Coetzee, Elsa Fretz, Hailey Galbraith, Hailey Hicks, Lily Gardner, Mary Martin, Mia Abruzzo, and Rachel Stege.

