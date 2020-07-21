TX Sprinter Briana Roberson Sends Verbal to UGA Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katy Aquatics sprinter Briana Roberson has verbally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs for fall 2021.

I am so super excited to announce my commitment to the University of Georgia! Big thanks to my coaches, teammates, and family. Can’t wait to be a dawg🐾

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.59

100 free – 50.70

200 free – 1:49.81

Roberson, a rising senior at Fulshear High School in Texas, was the Texas 5A runner-up in both the 100 and 200 free in February. She went lifetime bests of 50.70 in the 100 and 1:49.81 in the 200 to nab second in both races, while also leading off their 200 free relay and anchoring their 400 free relay.

Last summer, at the Southern Zone Sectionals, Roberson hit LCM bests in the 50 free (27.07) and 100 free (58.96), finishing third in the 100 and fifth in the 50.

Georgia just graduated Veronica Burchill, a phenomenal sprinter from the 50 through the 200, while they have just one season left with Gabi Fa’aumausili (21.9/48.7 last year). The Bulldogs were just seventh in the 200 free relay at SECs, but they finished second in the 400 free relay, thanks in part to versatile rising sophomore Zoie Hartman‘s 47.4 second leg split.

Hartman doesn’t swim sprint free individually; she focuses on IM and breaststroke. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs only have one season left with the distance-oriented Courtney Harnish, who split a 48-low on their SEC 400 free relay.

Before Roberson gets to campus, though, UGA will gain major sprint recruit Maxine Parker (22.2/48.9/1:46.2) in their incoming class, along with sprinter Sloane Reinstein (23.4/50.9/1:49.1).

Roberson joins the class of 2025 with Dune Coetzee, Hailey Galbraith, Lily Gardner, Elsa Fretz, Mary Martin, Mia Abruzzo, and #15 Rachel Stege. There is a strong sprint presence in this class, too, including Fretz (22.7/49.4/1:47.4), Stege (50.2/1:46.2), Galbraith (23.0/50.4), Gardner (23.2/50.1/1:47.2) and Coetzee (27.3/57.3/2:01.0 LCM).

