HBO Releases Trailer for Phelps-Narrated and Produced Doc ‘The Weight of Gold’

The first trailer for The Weight of Gold, an HBO Sports documentary narrated and executive-produced by Michael Phelps that examines the mental health obstacles Olympians face, was released Monday. The film, which the multimedia giant acquired the North American streaming rights for last month, will debut on HBO and be available via streaming on HBO Max on Wednesday, July 29 at 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

Unsurprisingly, given his role as narrator and executive producer, Phelps is featured prominently in the trailer, including both the opening and closing frames. Alongside several familiar Olympic faces, such as snowboarding legend Shaun White, figure skater Sasha Cohen, and speed skater Apolo Ohno, Phelps describes athletes feeling “lost” after the Olympics, stating “a good 80%–maybe more–go through some kind of post-Olympic depression”.

The film also includes interviews with gold medal diver David Boudia, Lolo Jones, Jeremy Bloom, Bode Miller, Gracie Gold, Katie Uhlaender, Linda Peterson (mother of Jeret “Speedy” Peterson, who committed suicide in 2011), and posthumously, Steven Holcomb (who died from a combination of sleeping pills and alcohol in 2017).

Phelps’ involvement in the documentary aligns with his continued openness about managing his mental health during and following his journey to become the most decorated Olympian of all time. In May, the retired superstar provided a raw account to ESPN’s Wayne Drehs on his mental health struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic. Phelps is also a strategic partner with Talkspace, an online and mobile therapy company where users can speak with a licensed therapist remotely.

Here’s the trailer for The Weight of Gold: