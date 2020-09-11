Georgia Nabs British Breaststroker Angharad Evans for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

British breaststroker Angharad Evans of West Suffolk Swimming Club has verbally committed to the University of Georgia.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to The University of Georgia to further my academic and athletics career. I am so proud to be part of such a talented and supportive team, I cant wait to meet everyone! Go Dawgs!

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 breast – 31.63 / 28.20

100 breast – 1:09.26 / 1:00.12

200 breast – 2:33.40 / 2:13.93

At the 2018 European Junior Championships, Evans finished 10th in the 100 breast and 11th in the 50 breast representing Team GBR. At the 2019 British Summer Championships, Evans tied for third in the 50 breast and placed third in the 100 breast in the ‘Transition’ heat final, the category at the meet between juniors and open.

Georgia had a dry period in breaststroke strength, with nobody on the roster breaking a minute between from the 2014-15 season through the end of 2018; in 2019, however, UNLV transfer Sophia Carnevale dropped a 59.19 at the SEC Championships, the first Bulldog breaststroker to break the minute barrier in five years. They breaststroke group has ballooned since then. In 2020, freshman Zoie Hartman went a school-record 58.21, while Danielle Della Torre (58.88) and Carnevale (59.61) also broke a minute.

Evans will join this new strong roster point for UGA next fall. With her converted times, she would’ve snuck into the 2020 100 breast SEC A-final, while she would’ve also made the 200 breast C-final.

In UGA’s class of 2025, Evans joins Ava Kennedy, Briana Roberson, Dune Coetzee, Hailey Galbraith, Lily Gardner, Elsa Fretz, Mary Martin, Mia Abruzzo, and #15 Rachel Stege.

