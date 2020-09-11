Old Dominion Hires WVU Grad Assistant Ross Glegg As New Assisstant

Old Dominion University has added Ross Glegg to its coaching staff. Glegg was previously the graduate assistant at West Virginia, where he was also a former NCAA qualifier as an athlete.

Glegg spent three seasons coaching at West Virginia University. He joins an ODU staff that already included head coach Jessica Livsey, volunteer dive coach Robert Carlisle and student assistant Emilie Petit.

ODU’s women compete in Conference-USA, and the men’s team competes in the CCSA. The women were 6th at the C-USA Championships last year and the men 4th at the CCSA Championships.

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University head swimming coach Jess Livsey hired Ross Glegg as assistant swimming coach, Livsey announced on Friday.

“I am excited for Ross to be joining our Monarch family,” Livsey said. “His experience and knowledge, combined with his enthusiasm for the sport will be beneficial to the continued success of our student-athletes and Monarch swimming.”

Glegg comes to ODU after spending the previous three seasons as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, West Virginia. At WVU, Glegg was a graduate assistant coach but also handled director of operations duties for the men’s and women’s swimming teams.

Prior to his time at WVU, Glegg was a volunteer assistant coach at Miami (Fla.) and also was an assistant coach for the aquatics team.

Glegg was a two-time first-team All-Big-12 swimmer at West Virginia and was an NCAA Qualifier in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, as well as the 4×50 and 4×100 freestyle relays.

He earned his degree from West Virginia in athletic coaching education and earned his master’s degree in athletic coaching education sports performance.