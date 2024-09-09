USA Swimming Names 106 Athletes To The 2024-25 National Team

USA Swimming has named 106 swimmers to the 2024-25 National Team, the organization announced Monday. That’s 12 more swimmers than qualified for last year’s team, which reflects fewer athletes qualifying in multiple events. Qualification for the national team was based on results from the 2024 Olympic Games and times from January 1, 2024, through August 24, 2024.
Kate Douglass, Katie Grimes, and Regan Smith each qualified in five events, leading the women’s team in the highest number of qualified events. Bobby Finke and David Johnston are tied at four events each on the men’s side.
“As we start the LA 2028 quad, we are thrilled to announce a roster of athletes who genuinely embody the best aspects of our sport,” said Interim CEO Shana Ferguson in USA Swimming’s press release. “This team features a strong mix of veteran presence and emerging talent certain to showcase their USA Swimming club teams and universities at the highest levels of international competition.”
The “emerging talent” refers to the 21 swimmers making their national team debut, down from 27 who made their first team last year. 2024 Olympians Luke Whitlock and Keaton Jones are among those qualifying for their first national team along with 15-year-old Audrey Derivaux, who turned heads by making the U.S. Olympic Trials 400 IM final at 14. Derivaux went on to make her international debut at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships.
The veteran presence on this team is highlighted by Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female American Olympian. Ledecky and Ashley Wall (nee Twichell) were both named to their 13th National Team, passing Allison Schmitt and Olivia Smoliga for most National Team qualifications by a female swimmer. This is also Ryan Murphy and Chase Kalisz‘s 13th National Team.
The roster is made up of athletes from 33 states and 24 universities. By state, Texas has the highest number of qualified swimmers with nine. The University of Texas boasts the most qualified athletes among universities, with 14 named to the team.
Benefits of membership on the National Team include access to Elite Athlete Health Insurance, Direct Athlete Support funding (for the top 28 ranked male and female athletes), travel assistance to national meets, and access to the Olympic Training Center.
Women’s 24-25 National Team Roster:
Note: An asterisk (*) denotes a verbal commitment
|Name
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Training Location
|College Affiliation
|Anna Auld
|10K
|West Palm Beach, Fla.
|University of Florida
|Florida, ‘25
|Phoebe Bacon
|200 BK
|Chevy Chase, Md.
|Wisconsin Aquatics
|Wisconsin, ‘24
|Lucy Bell
|400 IM
|Fort Collins, Colo.
|Stanford
|Stanford, ‘26
|Katharine Berkoff
|100 BK
|Missoula, Mont.
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State, ‘23
|Lilla Bognar
|400 IM
|Travelers Rest, S.C.
|Team Greenville
|Florida, ‘29*
|Erika Connolly
|100 FR
|Modesto, Calif.
|Tennessee Aquatics
|Tennessee, ‘20
|Jillian Cox
|400/800/1500 FR
|Cedar Park, Texas
|University of Texas
|Texas, ‘28
|Claire Curzan
|100/200 BK; 100 FL
|Cary, N.C.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ‘26
|Catie Deloof
|50 FR
|Grosse Pointe, Mich.
|University of Alabama
|Michigan, ‘19
|Mariah Denigan
|10K
|Walton, Ky.
|Indiana University
|Indiana, ‘25
|Audrey Derivaux
|200 FL
|Haddonfield, N.J.
|Jersey Wahoos
|Undecided
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|100 BR
|Portland, Ore.
|Trojan Swim Club
|USC, ‘24
|Kate Douglass
|50/100 FR; 100/200 BR; 200 IM
|Pelham, N.Y.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ‘23
|Rylee Erisman
|100 FR
|Windermere, Fla.
|Laker Swim
|Undecided
|Josephine Fuller
|100 BK
|Richmond, Va.
|University of Tennessee
|Tennessee, ‘25
|Erin Gemmell
|200 FR
|Potomac, Md.
|University of Texas
|Texas, ‘27
|Kaelyn Gridley
|100/200 BR
|Wilmette, Ill.
|Duke University
|Duke, ‘26
|Katie Grimes
|800/1500 FR; 200 BK; 400 IM; 10K
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|Undecided
|Leah Hayes
|400 IM
|Sugar Grove, Ill.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ‘28
|Kate Hurst
|1500 FR
|Hillsdale, N.J.
|University of Texas
|Texas, ‘28
|Torri Huske
|50/100 FR; 100 FL; 200 IM
|Arlington, Va.
|Stanford
|Stanford, ‘25
|Isabel Ivey
|200 IM
|Gainesville, Fla.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘24
|Lydia Jacoby
|100 BR
|Seward, Alaska
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ‘26
|Lilly King
|100/200 BR
|Evansville, Ind.
|Indiana Swim Club
|Indiana, ‘19
|Rachel Klinker
|200 FL
|Lexington, Ky.
|California Aquatics
|California, ‘24
|Katie Ledecky
|200/400/800/1500 FR
|Bethesda, Md.
|Gator Swim Club
|Stanford, ‘20
|Lindsay Looney
|200 FL
|Denison, Texas
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Arizona State, ‘24
|Paige Madden
|200/400/800 FR
|Mobile, Ala.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Virginia, ‘21
|Simone Manuel
|50/100/200 FR
|Sugar Land, Texas
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Stanford, ‘19
|Madison Mintenko
|400 FR
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|Virginia, ‘29*
|Beata Nelson
|200 IM
|Madison, Wisc.
|Wisconsin Aquatics
|Wisconsin, ‘20
|Ella Nelson
|200 BR
|Nashville, Tenn.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ‘24
|Kennedy Noble
|100/200 BK
|Goodyear, Ariz.
|NC State University
|NC State, ‘26
|Isabelle Odgers
|200 BR
|Aliso Viejo, Calif.
|Trojan Swim Club
|USC, ‘23
|Anna Peplowski
|200 FR
|Germantown Hills, Ill.
|Indiana University
|Indiana, ‘25
|Aurora Roghair
|800/1500 FR
|Iowa City, Iowa
|Stanford
|Stanford, ‘25
|Alex Shackell
|200 FR; 100/200 FL
|Carmel, Ind.
|Carmel Swim Club
|California, ‘29*
|Leah Smith
|400 IM
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Virginia, ‘17
|Regan Smith
|100/200 BK; 100/200 FL; 200 IM
|Lakeville, Minn.
|Longhorn Aquatics
|N/A
|Rachel Stege
|400 FR
|Naperville, Ill.
|University of Georgia
|Georgia, ‘25
|Emma Sticklen
|200 FL
|Katy, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ‘24
|Brooke Travis
|10K
|Newark, Del.
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State, ‘24
|Ashley (Twichell) Wall
|1500 FR; 10K
|Fayetteville, N.Y.
|TAC Titans
|Duke, ‘11
|Alex Walsh
|200 BR; 100 FL; 200 IM
|Nashville, Tenn.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ‘24
|Gretchen Walsh
|50/100 FR; 100 FL
|Nashville, Tenn.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ‘25
|Emma Weber
|100 BR
|Denver, Colo.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ‘26
|Claire Weinstein
|200/400/800 FR; 10K
|White Plains, N.Y.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|California, ‘29*
|Abbey Weitzeil
|50/100 FR
|Santa Clarita, Calif.
|California Aquatics
|California, ‘19
|Emma Weyant
|400 IM
|Sarasota, Fla.
|University of Florida
|Florida, ‘25
|Rhyan White
|100/200 BK
|Herriman, Utah
|Wolfpack Elite
|Alabama, ‘22
Men’s 24-25 National Team Roster:
Note: An asterisk (*) denotes a verbal commitment
|Name
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Training Location
|College Affiliation
|Jack Aikins
|100/200 BK
|Atlanta, Ga.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ‘24
|Jack Alexy
|50/100 FR
|Mendham, N.J.
|University of California-Berkeley
|California, ‘25
|Michael Andrew
|50 FR; 100 BR
|Encinitas, Calif.
|MA Swim Academy
|N/A
|Hunter Armstrong
|100 FR; 100 BK
|Dover, Ohio
|California Aquatics
|N/A
|Liam Bell
|100 BR
|Atlanta, Ga.
|California Aquatics
|California, ‘23
|Joshua Brown
|10K
|Winter Park, Fla.
|University of Michigan
|Michigan, ‘26
|Shaine Casas
|100 BK; 100 FL; 200 IM
|McAllen, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|N/A
|Adam Chaney
|100 BK
|Mason, Ohio
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘24
|Charlie Clark
|800/1500 FR
|Sandusky, Ohio
|Ohio State University
|Ohio State, ‘24
|Brooks Curry
|200 FR
|Atlanta, Ga.
|California Aquatics
|LSU, ‘23
|Jack Dahlgren
|200 FL
|Victoria, Minn.
|Team Triumph
|Missouri, ‘22
|Trey Dickey
|10K
|Murphy, Texas
|Texas A&M University
|Texas A & M, ‘25
|Daniel Diehl
|200 BK
|Cumberland, Md.
|NC State University
|NC State, ‘28
|Caeleb Dressel
|50/100 FR; 100 FL
|Green Cove Springs, Fla.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘18
|Luke Ellis
|800/1500 FR; 10K
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|Indiana, ‘29*
|Matt Fallon
|200 BR
|Warren, N.J.
|University of Pennsylvania
|Penn, ‘26
|Nic Fink
|100/200 BR
|Morristown, N.J.
|SMU
|Georgia, ‘15
|Bobby Finke
|400/800/1500 FR; 400 IM
|Clearwater, Fla.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘22
|Jake Foster
|100/200 BR
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ‘23
|Carson Foster
|200/400 IM
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ‘24
|Nate Germonprez
|200 IM
|Austin, Texas
|University of Texas
|Texas, ‘27
|Dylan Gravley
|10K
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Arizona State University
|Arizona State, ‘25
|Chris Guiliano
|50/100/200 FR
|Douglassville, Pa.
|Notre Dame University
|Notre Dame, ‘25
|Zach Harting
|100 FL
|Huntsville, Ala.
|Cardinal Aquatics
|Louisville, ‘19
|Aiden Hayes
|100 FL
|Norman, Okla.
|NC State University
|NC State, ‘25
|Thomas Heilman
|100/200 FL
|Crozet, Va.
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|Virginia, ‘29*
|Ryan Held
|50/100 FR
|Springfield, Ill.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|NC State, ‘18
|Luke Hobson
|200 FR
|Reno, Nev.
|University of Texas
|Texas, ‘25
|Tommy Janton
|200 BK
|Kennett Square, Pa.
|University of Notre Dame
|Notre Dame, ‘25
|David Johnston
|400/800/1500 FR; 400 IM
|Dallas, Texas
|The Swim Team
|Texas, ‘23
|Keaton Jones
|200 BK
|Gilbert, Ariz.
|California Aquatics
|California, ‘27
|Trenton Julian
|200 FL
|Glendale, Calif.
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|California, ‘21
|Chase Kalisz
|200/400 IM
|Baltimore, Md.
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Georgia, ‘17
|Drew Kibler
|200 FR
|Carmel, Ind.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Texas, ‘22
|Matt King
|50/100 FR
|Snohomish, Wash.
|Indiana Swim Club
|Indiana
|Destin Lasco
|100 FR
|Linwood, N.J.
|California Aquatics
|California, ‘24
|Mason Laur
|200 FL
|Naples, Fla.
|University of Florida
|Florida, ‘25
|Will Licon
|200 BR
|El Paso, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ‘17
|Jay Litherland
|200 BK; 400 IM
|Alpharetta, Ga.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Georgia, ‘18
|Jake Magahey
|400 FR
|Dacula, Ga.
|Athens Bulldog Swim Club
|Georgia, ‘24
|Gabriel Manteufel
|10K
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|Undecided
|Josh Matheny
|100/200 BR
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|Indiana University
|Indiana, ‘25
|Daniel Matheson
|800/1500 FR
|Peoria, Arizona
|Arizona State University
|Arizona State, ‘25
|Rex Maurer
|400 IM
|Pasadena, Calif.
|University of Texas
|Texas, ‘27
|Owen McDonald
|200 IM
|Alpharetta, Ga.
|Indiana University
|Indiana, ‘26
|Ryan Murphy
|100/200 BK; 100 FL
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|California Aquatics
|California, ‘17
|Blake Pieroni
|200 FR
|Valparaiso, Ind.
|Indiana Swim Club
|Indiana, ‘18
|AJ Pouch
|200 BR
|Henderson, Nev.
|Virginia Tech
|Virginia Tech, ‘24
|Ivan Puskovitch
|10K
|West Chester, Pa.
|TSM Aquatics
|West Virginia, ‘24
|Dare Rose
|100/200 FL
|Jersey City, N.J.
|California Aquatics
|California, ‘24
|Aaron Shackell
|400 FR
|Carmel, Ind.
|University of Texas
|Texas, ‘27
|Kieran Smith
|200/400 FR; 200 IM
|Ridgefield, Conn.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘22
|Charlie Swanson
|100 BR
|Richmond, Va.
|NOVA of Virginia
|Michigan, ‘21
|Luca Urlando
|200 FL
|Sacramento, Calif.
|DART Swimming
|Georgia, ‘25
|Luke Whitlock
|400/800/1500 FR
|Noblesville, Ind.
|University of Florida
|Florida, ‘28
|Jack Wilkening
|100 BK
|Ann Arbor, Mich.
|University of Michigan
|Michigan
