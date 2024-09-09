USA Swimming Names 106 Athletes To The 2024-25 National Team

USA Swimming has named 106 swimmers to the 2024-25 National Team, the organization announced Monday. That’s 12 more swimmers than qualified for last year’s team, which reflects fewer athletes qualifying in multiple events. Qualification for the national team was based on results from the 2024 Olympic Games and times from January 1, 2024, through August 24, 2024.

Kate Douglass, Katie Grimes, and Regan Smith each qualified in five events, leading the women’s team in the highest number of qualified events. Bobby Finke and David Johnston are tied at four events each on the men’s side.

“As we start the LA 2028 quad, we are thrilled to announce a roster of athletes who genuinely embody the best aspects of our sport,” said Interim CEO Shana Ferguson in USA Swimming’s press release. “This team features a strong mix of veteran presence and emerging talent certain to showcase their USA Swimming club teams and universities at the highest levels of international competition.”

The “emerging talent” refers to the 21 swimmers making their national team debut, down from 27 who made their first team last year. 2024 Olympians Luke Whitlock and Keaton Jones are among those qualifying for their first national team along with 15-year-old Audrey Derivaux, who turned heads by making the U.S. Olympic Trials 400 IM final at 14. Derivaux went on to make her international debut at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships.

The veteran presence on this team is highlighted by Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female American Olympian. Ledecky and Ashley Wall (nee Twichell) were both named to their 13th National Team, passing Allison Schmitt and Olivia Smoliga for most National Team qualifications by a female swimmer. This is also Ryan Murphy and Chase Kalisz‘s 13th National Team.

The roster is made up of athletes from 33 states and 24 universities. By state, Texas has the highest number of qualified swimmers with nine. The University of Texas boasts the most qualified athletes among universities, with 14 named to the team.

Benefits of membership on the National Team include access to Elite Athlete Health Insurance, Direct Athlete Support funding (for the top 28 ranked male and female athletes), travel assistance to national meets, and access to the Olympic Training Center.

Women’s 24-25 National Team Roster:

Note: An asterisk (*) denotes a verbal commitment

Name Event(s) Hometown Training Location College Affiliation Anna Auld 10K West Palm Beach, Fla. University of Florida Florida, ‘25 Phoebe Bacon 200 BK Chevy Chase, Md. Wisconsin Aquatics Wisconsin, ‘24 Lucy Bell 400 IM Fort Collins, Colo. Stanford Stanford, ‘26 Katharine Berkoff 100 BK Missoula, Mont. Wolfpack Elite NC State, ‘23 Lilla Bognar 400 IM Travelers Rest, S.C. Team Greenville Florida, ‘29* Erika Connolly 100 FR Modesto, Calif. Tennessee Aquatics Tennessee, ‘20 Jillian Cox 400/800/1500 FR Cedar Park, Texas University of Texas Texas, ‘28 Claire Curzan 100/200 BK; 100 FL Cary, N.C. University of Virginia Virginia, ‘26 Catie Deloof 50 FR Grosse Pointe, Mich. University of Alabama Michigan, ‘19 Mariah Denigan 10K Walton, Ky. Indiana University Indiana, ‘25 Audrey Derivaux 200 FL Haddonfield, N.J. Jersey Wahoos Undecided Kaitlyn Dobler 100 BR Portland, Ore. Trojan Swim Club USC, ‘24 Kate Douglass 50/100 FR; 100/200 BR; 200 IM Pelham, N.Y. University of Virginia Virginia, ‘23 Rylee Erisman 100 FR Windermere, Fla. Laker Swim Undecided Josephine Fuller 100 BK Richmond, Va. University of Tennessee Tennessee, ‘25 Erin Gemmell 200 FR Potomac, Md. University of Texas Texas, ‘27 Kaelyn Gridley 100/200 BR Wilmette, Ill. Duke University Duke, ‘26 Katie Grimes 800/1500 FR; 200 BK; 400 IM; 10K Las Vegas, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada Undecided Leah Hayes 400 IM Sugar Grove, Ill. University of Virginia Virginia, ‘28 Kate Hurst 1500 FR Hillsdale, N.J. University of Texas Texas, ‘28 Torri Huske 50/100 FR; 100 FL; 200 IM Arlington, Va. Stanford Stanford, ‘25 Isabel Ivey 200 IM Gainesville, Fla. Gator Swim Club Florida, ‘24 Lydia Jacoby 100 BR Seward, Alaska Longhorn Aquatics Texas, ‘26 Lilly King 100/200 BR Evansville, Ind. Indiana Swim Club Indiana, ‘19 Rachel Klinker 200 FL Lexington, Ky. California Aquatics California, ‘24 Katie Ledecky 200/400/800/1500 FR Bethesda, Md. Gator Swim Club Stanford, ‘20 Lindsay Looney 200 FL Denison, Texas Sun Devil Swimming Arizona State, ‘24 Paige Madden 200/400/800 FR Mobile, Ala. Sun Devil Swimming Virginia, ‘21 Simone Manuel 50/100/200 FR Sugar Land, Texas Sun Devil Swimming Stanford, ‘19 Madison Mintenko 400 FR Colorado Springs, Colo. Pikes Peak Athletics Virginia, ‘29* Beata Nelson 200 IM Madison, Wisc. Wisconsin Aquatics Wisconsin, ‘20 Ella Nelson 200 BR Nashville, Tenn. University of Virginia Virginia, ‘24 Kennedy Noble 100/200 BK Goodyear, Ariz. NC State University NC State, ‘26 Isabelle Odgers 200 BR Aliso Viejo, Calif. Trojan Swim Club USC, ‘23 Anna Peplowski 200 FR Germantown Hills, Ill. Indiana University Indiana, ‘25 Aurora Roghair 800/1500 FR Iowa City, Iowa Stanford Stanford, ‘25 Alex Shackell 200 FR; 100/200 FL Carmel, Ind. Carmel Swim Club California, ‘29* Leah Smith 400 IM Pittsburgh, Pa. Longhorn Aquatics Virginia, ‘17 Regan Smith 100/200 BK; 100/200 FL; 200 IM Lakeville, Minn. Longhorn Aquatics N/A Rachel Stege 400 FR Naperville, Ill. University of Georgia Georgia, ‘25 Emma Sticklen 200 FL Katy, Texas Longhorn Aquatics Texas, ‘24 Brooke Travis 10K Newark, Del. Wolfpack Elite NC State, ‘24 Ashley (Twichell) Wall 1500 FR; 10K Fayetteville, N.Y. TAC Titans Duke, ‘11 Alex Walsh 200 BR; 100 FL; 200 IM Nashville, Tenn. University of Virginia Virginia, ‘24 Gretchen Walsh 50/100 FR; 100 FL Nashville, Tenn. University of Virginia Virginia, ‘25 Emma Weber 100 BR Denver, Colo. University of Virginia Virginia, ‘26 Claire Weinstein 200/400/800 FR; 10K White Plains, N.Y. Sandpipers of Nevada California, ‘29* Abbey Weitzeil 50/100 FR Santa Clarita, Calif. California Aquatics California, ‘19 Emma Weyant 400 IM Sarasota, Fla. University of Florida Florida, ‘25 Rhyan White 100/200 BK Herriman, Utah Wolfpack Elite Alabama, ‘22

Men’s 24-25 National Team Roster:

Note: An asterisk (*) denotes a verbal commitment