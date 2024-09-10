Two-Time Olympic Medalist Elizabeth Beisel Marries Fellow “Survivor” Competitor Jack Nichting

With many of her US Olympic teammates in attendance, 2x Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel married fiance Jack Nichting in a ceremony held in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday.

Beisel and Nichting first met while competing on Season 39 of the reality TV show Survivor back in 2019. On the show, the pair competed on separate Tribes for the entirety of their stay on the island. However, following their eliminations and the initial airing of the show, they announced their relationship on social media. An engagement soon followed in November 2022, as Beisel posted the proposal with the caption “yes.”

Beisel has been a prominent face in the sport of swimming since 2008 when she first qualified for the US Olympic Team at the age of 15. Though she didn’t win any medals that year, her career was just getting started. She won her first international gold medals at the 2010 Pan Pacific Championships in the 200 backstroke and 400 IM before claiming the gold medal in the 400 IM at the 2011 World Championships. In 2012, Beisel qualified for her second Olympic Team, winning a silver medal in the 400 IM and a bronze in the 200 backstroke. After a fairly quiet quad from 2012 to 2016, Beisel managed to qualify for her third Olympic Team, finishing 2nd the 400 IM at the 2016 Olympic Trials. She was named a captain for the US Team at those Games, helping to lead the US roster to a dominant 16-gold medal performance, one of the best in history.

Following the 2016 Olympics, Beisel took another haitus from the sport. Despite coming back to qualify for the 2017 World Championships in the 400 IM, she retired after the conclusion of that meet. Since then, Beisel has remained very active in the sport, working for NBC as a commentator and serving as an ambassador and board member for the USA Swimming Foundation. She has also explored music, playing the violin, including multiple performances at the 2024 US Olympic Trials.

Collegiately, Beisel competed for the University of Florida from 2010 to 2014, where she won two individual NCAA titles and was named the SEC Female Swimmer of the Year in 2012. In 2021, she became the first woman to swim 10.4 miles unassisted rom mainland Rhode Island to Block Island as part of the “Block Cancer” campaign in honor of her dad.

Several of Beisel’s Olympic teammates joined the wedding celebrations on Saturday, including Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Missy Franklin, Natalie Hinds, Katie Hoff, Cullen Jones, and Allison Schmitt.