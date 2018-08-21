USA Names 2018 Jr. Pan Pacs Team Captains

2018 JR. PAN PAC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

USA Swimming has announced the team captains for the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships that begin on Thursday in Suva, Fiji.

The squad has 5 captains, 3 females and 2 males, the same ratio as they had in 2016.

2018 U.S. Team Captains, Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

  • Phoebe Bacon, NCAP – uncommitted (2020)
  • Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – Cal commit (2019)
  • Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club – Texas commit (2018)
  • Lucie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club – Stanford commit (2018)
  • Daniel Roy, KING Aquatic Club – Stanford commit (2018)

Ivey, Kibler, Nordmann, and Roy are each swimming in their 2nd, and last, Jr. Pan Pacific Championship meet, while Bacon, who is entering her junior year of high school, will be age-eligible for the 2020 meet. The 4 returning swimmers combined for 7 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals at the 2016 meet, led by 4 golds and a bronze from Ivey.

2016 Results

  • Bacon – did not swim
  • Ivey – 4 golds, 1 bronze
  • Kibler – 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze
  • Nordmann – 2 golds, 1 silver
  • Roy – 1 bronze

The USA has won 4 straight Jr. Pan Pac team titles, with a 170-point margin over Australia in 2016. Based on seeds, they should easily take a 5th this weekend in Fiji.

 

Justin Wright

My boy Daniel Roy repping the little guys over seas for team USA!

2 minutes ago
Murphy is my dad

Under 6 foot let me hear ya!

20 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

