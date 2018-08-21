USA Names 2018 Jr. Pan Pacs Team Captains

2018 JR. PAN PAC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 23rd-26th, 2018

Suva, Fiji

Psych Sheets/Live Results

USA Swimming has announced the team captains for the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships that begin on Thursday in Suva, Fiji.

The squad has 5 captains, 3 females and 2 males, the same ratio as they had in 2016.

2018 U.S. Team Captains, Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

Phoebe Bacon, NCAP – uncommitted (2020)

Isabel Ivey, Laker Swim – Cal commit (2019)

Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club – Texas commit (2018)

Lucie Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic Club – Stanford commit (2018)

Daniel Roy, KING Aquatic Club – Stanford commit (2018)

Ivey, Kibler, Nordmann, and Roy are each swimming in their 2nd, and last, Jr. Pan Pacific Championship meet, while Bacon, who is entering her junior year of high school, will be age-eligible for the 2020 meet. The 4 returning swimmers combined for 7 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals at the 2016 meet, led by 4 golds and a bronze from Ivey.

2016 Results

Bacon – did not swim

Ivey – 4 golds, 1 bronze

Kibler – 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Nordmann – 2 golds, 1 silver

Roy – 1 bronze

The USA has won 4 straight Jr. Pan Pac team titles, with a 170-point margin over Australia in 2016. Based on seeds, they should easily take a 5th this weekend in Fiji.