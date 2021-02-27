UNLV On the Way to Men’s WAC Title, Takes 3 Events on Day 3

Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Men

Team Standings (Through Day 3)

UNLV – 626 Air Force – 441 Grand Canyon – 387.5 Wyoming – 381.5 Cal Baptist – 337 Seattle – 134

UNLV has put itself in a commanding position heading into the final day of the WAC Championships.

Adam Grimm (Air Force) and Brandon Schuster (Cal Baptist) had an tight finish in the 400 IM on Day 3, with Grimm building up a lead on the first half of the race, and Schuster closing the gap throughout the last 200 yards. Grimm ultimately got his hand on the wall 1st, touching in 3:49.63, just .04 seconds ahead of Schuster.

The next finals event, the 100 fly, saw another extremely tight finish between UNLV’s Bryan Chavez and Grand Canyon’s Adrian Curbelo Tejera. Chavez won the race, posting a 47.34, while Tejera swam a 47.39. UNLV’s George Ratiu was 3rd, also very close, with a 47.53.

UNLV also won the 100 breast and the 400 medley relay. Sam Willstrop took the 100 breast with a 53.26, posting the fastest split in the field on both 50s of the race. He then turned around and split 53.18 on the UNLV 400 medley relay, helping it to victory. Chavez was also on the relay, providing a field-leading 46.23 fly split. Panos Bolanos led off the relay with a 48.17, and Reece Hemmens anchored in 43.41, for a 3:10.99 final time.

Air Force picked up another pair of wins on the day. Wen Zhang took the 200 free with a 1:34.55, finishing close to the WAC record of 1:33.74. He won the race by over a second, posting the fastest split in the field on each of the first 3 50s. Isaac Gwin also won in decisive fashion, finishing in 46.36 in the 100 back.

Cal Baptist grabbed a win in the 3-meter diving finals, with Evan Honer posting a final score of 356.30.