Houston and SMU Extend Leads, More Records Fall on Day 2 of AAC Championships

AAC – Men and Women

Team Standings (Through Day 2)

Men

SMU – 864 Cincinnati – 721

Women

Houston – 688 SMU – 498.5 Cincinnati – 472 Tulane – 410.5

Women’s Recap

Houston’s Mykenzie Leehy continued to have an excellent meet through the 2nd day of competition. Leehy won the 200 free with a 1:46.27, showing off her speed with a 51.55 on the first 100.Leehy won the race by a comfortable margin, touching first by 1.53 seconds.

Leehy also anchored the Houston 800 free relay to victory with a 1:46.72. Laura Garcia Marin, Sam Medlin, and Elizabeth Richardson were the other Cougars on the relay, propelling the team to its 7:13.86.

Houston also won the 200 medley relay with a 1:38.84. Ioanna Sacha, Hannah Farmer, Katie Higgins, and Katie Power built up an almost 2-second lead over the field.

Sacha had won the 100 back earlier in the session, posting a 53.17. Sacha led the race wire-to-wire. Higgins was also a member of the 200 medley who won a race earlier, taking the 100 fly with a 53.70.

Tulane senior Kate McDonald had a huge swim in the 100 breast. McDonald posted a 1:00.57, winning the race decisively. Cincinnati’s Camryn Streid won the 400 IM by 3 seconds, touching in 4:16.78.

Houston’s Katie Deininger took women’s 3-meter diving with a final score of 322.70.

Men’s Recap

Another few records were broken on the 2nd day of competition. The 100 breast pool record was actually broken twice, by two different swimmers. Cincinnati’s Dominic Polling posted the fastest prelims time of the morning, clocking a 53.26, which established a new pool record. SMU then went 1-2-3 in the event in finals, with Caleb Rhodenbaugh leading the way in 53.25, undercutting Dominic’s record by .01 seconds. Evan McCormick was right behind Rhodenbaugh in 53.49, and fellow Mustang Connor Dalbo was 3rd in 53.93. Polling took 4th in finals, swimming a 53.95.

Polling was also a member of the Cincy 200 medley relay, which broke the AAC Championship Record. Blake Hanna led the Bearcats off with a 21.53 on backstroke, with Polling going next, providing a 23.94 breast split. Michael Balcerak then pulled away from the SMU squad with a 20.60 fly split, while freshman Hunter Gubeno anchored in 19.47. The Bearcats clocked a final time of 1:25.54.

SMU broke the pool record in the 800 free relay. Colin Feehery (1:36.78), Daniel Forndal (1:35.18), Tyler Mansheim (1:37.06), Wyatt Cronk (1:36.48) teamed up for an 6:25.50.

SMU had another great night on the boards, going 1-2-3 in the 1-meter diving finals. Parker Hardigree was the champion, scoring 353.75, while teammates Peter Smithson and Dominic Hoefer were 2nd and 3rd.

Cincy’s Blake Hanna was dominant in the 100 back, swimming a 46.57 in finals to touch the wall first by over a second. Hanna was out 2nd-fastest in the field on the first 50, but a 23.99 split coming home on the 2nd 50 pulled him away from the field.

SMU’s Daniel Forndal took the 200 free in 1:36.07, bettering his prelims time of 1:36.94. Mustang Colin Feehery won the 400 IM by a 4-second margin, swimming a 3:47.37.

Cincy’s Michael Balcerak won the 100 fly in 46.97, with teammate Alberto Garcia taking 2nd in 47.57.