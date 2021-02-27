Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Aiden Hayes Reveals He Did Not Meet His Goals at Historic OK HS State Meet

Comments: 3

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Torri Huske wasn’t the only swimmer to break 2 national high school records this week. We sat down with Aiden Hayes, who clocked a 19.20 50 free and 45.47 100 fly just 13 minutes apart from one another (both national high school records). The high school senior also clocked 20.7 in his 50 back lead-off of the 200 medley relay and 43.00 leading off the 400 free relay.

Hayes admits that out of all 4 of these times, he only met one of his goals – 20.9 in the 50 back. Although he was shooting for 18.9 50 free, 44.9 100 fly, and 42.9 100 free, Aiden relinquishes that goals aren’t meant to be met every time and overall he was very pleased with his performances.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stank
35 minutes ago

Dang brother, I remember when a 48 low 100 fly would easily put you at the top of the class… These kids for sure drinking they milk

4
0
Reply
Fluidg
31 minutes ago

Wow. Love this guy!

3
0
Reply
Geoff Brittis
19 minutes ago

Go Pack!!!!!

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!