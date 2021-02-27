Aiden Hayes Reveals He Did Not Meet His Goals at Historic OK HS State Meet

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Torri Huske wasn’t the only swimmer to break 2 national high school records this week. We sat down with Aiden Hayes, who clocked a 19.20 50 free and 45.47 100 fly just 13 minutes apart from one another (both national high school records). The high school senior also clocked 20.7 in his 50 back lead-off of the 200 medley relay and 43.00 leading off the 400 free relay.

Hayes admits that out of all 4 of these times, he only met one of his goals – 20.9 in the 50 back. Although he was shooting for 18.9 50 free, 44.9 100 fly, and 42.9 100 free, Aiden relinquishes that goals aren’t meant to be met every time and overall he was very pleased with his performances.

