Plant-Based Performance: Essential Vegan Grocery List

When looking to make your weekly or bi-weekly grocery haul, it is encouraged to focus on a few things when shopping for a plant-based diet. Legumes, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts/seeds/ herbs and spices, and some other items that don’t fit into these categories are things you should consider when you’re making a trip to the grocery store or farmers markets.

By following a clean grocery list like this, you may actually be able to save money, as well as focus on your health! Many of these items, such as grains and legumes can be bought in bulk which can save you time and money.

Most importantly, next time you shop for fruits and vegetables, try visiting your local farmer’s market next time! The food at the farmer’s market is picked that morning or just the day before which means it is fresher than anything you could get at a supermarket. Plus all the fruits and vegetables at a farmers market are naturally in season, which means they aren’t grown using any artificial like commercial farms would. Findings show that an average carrot has traveled 1,838 miles before you get your hands on it. This study also showed that broccoli at a supermarket in May has half as much vitamin C as broccoli picked in season during the fall. Other studies have shown that Vitamin C can impact athlete recovery.

In addition, a study at Penn State University found that spinach lost 47% of its folate after 4 days. Folate is a micronutrient, specifically a B vitamin, that plays a role in red blood cell production and tissue repair. Folate is especially important for endurance athletes.

So if you can imagine the loss of nutrient value of commercial grocery store produce due to early harvesting and long distance traveling, you will want to eat more locally. In the end, nutrient loss is bound to happen, but by eating locally grown food, you are maximizing the amount of nutrients you are eating.

An athlete’s diet consisting of tons of such fresh fruits and vegetables can promote optimal performance while maximizing content. Why not support your local farmers while also eating the most nutritious form of nature’s gifts!

Vegetables Legumes Whole grains Dairy alternatives Nuts/seeds Fruits Herbs/Spices Kale Lentils Rice ( white, brown, wild) Nut milk Peanut butter Avocado Basil Sweet potato/ potatoes Quinoa Pasta Plant-based yogurts Almond butter Apples Cayenne pepper Broccoli Black beans Quinoa Cashew butter Orange Chilli powder Mushrooms White beans Buckwheat Sesame seeds Lemons Turmeric Onions Chickpeas Oats Hemp seeds Limes Cumin Spinach Tofu Tahini Blueberries Chilli flakes Celery Edamame Cashews Dates Garlic powder Garlic Legume pasta (like chickpea pasta) Walnuts Carrots

Baked Oatmeal

I’ve been dying to try this training baked oatmeal recipe, and it’s a total game changer.

1 cup oats

1 spoonful of applesauce

1 flax egg (optional) – I like it because it’s high in omega3

1 tsp baking powder

Vanilla extract – optional

Melted butter ( just melted a spoonful) – optional

Maple syrup- optional

Chia seeds

Mix all ingredients and put into an oven safe dish and bake at 170°c for about 30min!

I topped my oats with @alpro Greek yogurt and frozen raspberries!